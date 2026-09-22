India survive Japan scare to seal record 200th T20I win by just two runs

India survived a scare against Japan to become the first country to register 200 wins in men’s Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), scraping home by two runs in a rain-curtailed one-off match at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

In a contest reduced to five overs a side, India managed just 32 for four before restricting Japan to 30 for three. The landmark tally of India includes victories decided by Super Overs.

For much of the chase, however, a different piece of history seemed possible. Japan took 10 runs off Ravi Bishnoi in the third over and seven from Washington Sundar in the fourth, leaving the hosts needing eight from the final six deliveries.

Standing between Japan and an extraordinary upset was Axar Patel. Drawing on the experience of more than 150 Indian Premier League appearances, the left-arm spinner denied Shirai-Patmore and Benjamin Ito-Davis the room to free their arms. A rain-slowed outfield made their task harder.

There was a further twist over wide calls. Umpire Chris Thurgate called deliveries wide as the left-handed Shirai-Patmore attempted reverse strokes and missed. Iyer raised his objection with square-leg umpire Chris Brown, and the second wide decision was overturned.

Japan could collect only five runs from the over. Axar had closed out the match, while Sundar’s two for 13 proved crucial in a defence that offered little margin for error.

India’s relief followed a batting performance in which reputation counted for little against a damp, turning surface. The conditions demanded adjustment; a five-over innings allowed barely any time for it.

“The ball was turning square. It was a very difficult wicket to bat on. We saw the openers as well, not being able to gauge the pace of the spin,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

Having chosen to bat, India found themselves confronted by Japanese spinners who understood their home conditions. Sharp turn, extra bounce and the ball’s tendency to hold up on the moisture-laden surface made attacking strokes difficult to time.

Left-arm spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze removed Abhishek Sharma for a duck after a mistimed slog sweep. Off-spinner Ibrahim Takahashi then drew Sanju Samson into a heave that ended in a catch near the mid-wicket boundary.

Ishan Kishan’s attempts to attack against the turn brought little reward. He fell for three to Benjamin Ito-Davis, leaving Iyer to find a method that the surface would permit.

The captain top-scored with 16, including a boundary, but his response to the conditions centred on running between the wickets.

“I decided it’s easy to take singles and doubles, interact with the batsman who came in with me. Then I decided, I will be playing on the merit of the ball. If the ball is turning and holding a bit, I’ll nudge for singles and doubles,” Iyer said.

Even that adjustment could not produce a substantial total. Hara-Hinze also dismissed Iyer to finish with two for 17, while Takahashi returned one for 13 and Ito-Davis one for two.

Japan's players celebrate a Indian wicket during the Suzuki Cup T20 cricket match in Sano, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (AP/PTI) Japan’s three spinners and captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming made effective use of a venue where the hosts play all their home matches. Their discipline ensured India never found the sustained hitting that a shortened innings usually demands.

The contrast with Aichi-Nagoya, where India’s women had powered their way to Asian Games gold with an imposing batting display, was stark. Sano demanded patience and placement, even with only 30 deliveries available.

Iyer acknowledged the uncertainty of such a brief contest.

“See I always keep saying five overs game, it can go anywhere. The attitude that the Japanese team showed today is impeccable. I’m sure they’re on the right track, for us it was a great practice on the wicket.”

For Kadowaki-Fleming, the narrow defeat brought disappointment alongside pride in how far his side had pushed India.

“The fact that we were able to run the best team in the world to the last ball, we are proud of the cricket group and broader community. The people working on this ground through the whole night, made this game happen,” he said.

He had expected India’s spinners to pose a formidable challenge on the same surface. Yet the small target made the prospect of victory difficult to ignore.

“Axar (Patel), (Ravi) Bishnoi bowling on our wicket, we knew it was going to be a challenge, but at 6.5 RPO you know your mind wanders.”

India’s journey to 200 T20I victories began with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006. Their 50th came against Sri Lanka at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium in 2017, by seven wickets, and their 100th against West Indies in Kolkata in 2022, by eight runs.

A 24-run victory over Australia in Gros Islet in 2024 brought up the 150th. In Sano, the margin for the 200th was down to two.

India now turn to the Asian Games in Nagoya, where their campaign begins at the quarter-final stage on September 28, carrying a milestone and a reminder of how quickly a short contest can become a close one.