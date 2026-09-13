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India vs Afghanistan live streaming: How to watch 1st T20I live in India?

India chose to field first against Afghanistan, with Sanju Samson keeping wicket and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left out. Watch the first T20I on Sony Ten 5 or the FanCode app and website.

India vs Afghanistan live streaming today

India vs Afghanistan live streaming today

Our Bureau New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

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India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in the first T20 International at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13.
 
Sanju Samson will keep wicket, while Ishan Kishan has also been included following his injury scare in the nets. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Washington Sundar are not part of India’s playing 11.
 
Viewers in India can watch the opening match of the three-match series live on Sony Ten 5, part of Sony Sports Network, or stream the action on the FanCode and Prime Video app and website with subscription.  
 
 
How to watch India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live in India?
Match detailInformation
DateSunday, September 13
VenueArun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Toss resultIndia won the toss and elected to field
Scheduled match start7:30 pm IST
Live telecast in IndiaSony Sports Network — Sony Ten 5
Live streaming in IndiaFanCode app and website

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 Why did Shreyas Iyer choose to bowl first?
 
Iyer pointed to India’s familiarity with the venue and the conditions as reasons for his decision. He also said the team wanted to build on the positives from the Zimbabwe series.
 
“We’ve played quite a lot of matches here and looking at the conditions, we can bowl first. We had lots of positives from the Zimbabwe series and that’s the attitude we’ll carry,” Iyer said at the toss.
 
The India captain also welcomed Jasprit Bumrah’s availability, describing his presence as a luxury and praising his approach to winning matches. 
Afghanistan (20 ovs maximum)
Batting RB4s6sSR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz †c Abhishek Sharma b Bumrah02000
Ibrahim Zadran (c)run out (Ishan Kishan/Patel)111020110
Sediqullah Atalc Bumrah b Arshdeep Singh131311100
Gulbadin Naibc Nitish Kumar Reddy b Patel260033.33
Darwish Rasoolib Varun260033.33
Azmatullah Omarzainot out5110045.45
Mohammad Nabinot out380037.5
Extras(lb 7, w 7)14
Total9.2 Ov (RR: 5.35)50/5    
BowlingOMRWECONDots
Jasprit Bumrah2.301917.611
Arshdeep Singh208148
Axar Patel301113.6611
Varun Chakravarthy206137
 
What did Ibrahim Zadran say at the toss?
 
Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said he would also have preferred to field, but wanted his side to focus on setting a competitive total.
 
“We would have bowled first too. So we will think about batting and look to put up a good total,” he said.
 
Zadran welcomed the opportunity to host India in India and expressed hope that supporters would turn up to give his team energy. He also confirmed that Naveen-ul-Haq would not play the opener, with his participation to be considered for the remaining games.
 
Who will open for India in the first T20I?
 
Samson is set to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, with Sooryavanshi left out of the playing 11.
 
The decision brings back the familiar Samson-Abhishek combination. Sooryavanshi had replaced Samson during the England series, but Samson returned for the final match.
 
With Samson taking the wicketkeeping gloves, Kishan features as a specialist batter.
 
Is Ishan Kishan playing against Afghanistan?
 
Kishan is in India’s playing 11 following a back injury scare during Friday evening’s training session. He enters the series after scoring 270 and 80 in the Duleep Trophy final.
 
India have also included Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy provide the spin options, while Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh lead the pace attack. Washington misses out. What are the India and Afghanistan playing 11?
 
India playing 11: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.
 
Afghanistan Playing 11: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Why does the Afghanistan series matter before the Asian Games?
 
The three-match series gives India an opportunity to assess their combination before the Asian Games in Japan. Afghanistan’s squad includes the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman, offering India a demanding test.
 
India will also face Japan in a one-off T20I before beginning their Asian Games campaign on September 28.
 
Ahead of the series, Iyer had emphasised the value of facing Afghanistan during India’s preparations.
 
“Leading up to Asian Games, we have got a great opportunity to play against a very quality side. So, looking for a great competition. And yes, fingers crossed, we will deliver to the best of our abilities,” he said.
 

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 6:39 PM IST