India vs New Zealand T20Is: Which team leads the head-to-head record?
The two teams share an interesting rivalry in the shortest format of cricket, which began in 2007, with the Indian side waiting 10 years before securing their first-ever T20I win over New Zealand
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The Indian cricket team will be looking to get off to a flying start on their all-format tour of New Zealand when they take on the hosts in the first T20I match of the five-match series on Thursday, October 22, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The match will also be a rematch of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final, where the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by a comprehensive margin of 96 runs to win their second consecutive and third overall T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad.
The two teams share an interesting rivalry in the shortest format of cricket, which began in 2007, with the Indian side waiting 10 years before securing their first-ever T20I win over New Zealand in 2017.
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While New Zealand were undefeated against India in the first five T20Is, India flipped the switch after that, winning 19 of the next 26 head-to-head encounters, including a rare tied T20I match in 2022.
But how do India and New Zealand compare against each other in T20I cricket? Here’s a look at their head-to-head record.
India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head in T20Is
|No.
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|1
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|96 runs
|Ahmedabad
|Mar 8, 2026
|2
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|46 runs
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Jan 31, 2026
|3
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|50 runs
|Visakhapatnam
|Jan 28, 2026
|4
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|8 wickets
|Guwahati
|Jan 25, 2026
|5
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|7 wickets
|Raipur
|Jan 23, 2026
|6
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|48 runs
|Nagpur
|Jan 21, 2026
|7
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|168 runs
|Ahmedabad
|Feb 1, 2023
|8
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|6 wickets
|Lucknow
|Jan 29, 2023
|9
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|21 runs
|Ranchi
|Jan 27, 2023
|10
|New Zealand
|India
|Tied
|Match tied
|Napier
|Nov 22, 2022
|11
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|65 runs
|Mount Maunganui
|Nov 20, 2022
|12
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|73 runs
|Eden Gardens
|Nov 21, 2021
|13
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|7 wickets
|Ranchi
|Nov 19, 2021
|14
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|5 wickets
|Jaipur
|Nov 17, 2021
|15
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|8 wickets
|Dubai (DICS)
|Oct 31, 2021
|16
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|7 runs
|Mount Maunganui
|Feb 2, 2020
|17
|New Zealand
|India
|Tied
|India won in Super Over
|Wellington
|Jan 31, 2020
|18
|New Zealand
|India
|Tied
|India won in Super Over
|Hamilton
|Jan 29, 2020
|19
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|7 wickets
|Auckland
|Jan 26, 2020
|20
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|6 wickets
|Auckland
|Jan 24, 2020
|21
|New Zealand
|India
|New Zealand
|4 runs
|Hamilton
|Feb 10, 2019
|22
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|7 wickets
|Auckland
|Feb 8, 2019
|23
|New Zealand
|India
|New Zealand
|80 runs
|Wellington
|Feb 6, 2019
|24
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|6 runs
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Nov 7, 2017
|25
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|40 runs
|Rajkot
|Nov 4, 2017
|26
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|53 runs
|Delhi
|Nov 1, 2017
|27
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|47 runs
|Nagpur
|Mar 15, 2016
|28
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|1 run
|Chennai
|Sep 11, 2012
|29
|New Zealand
|India
|New Zealand
|5 wickets
|Wellington
|Feb 27, 2009
|30
|New Zealand
|India
|New Zealand
|7 wickets
|Christchurch
|Feb 25, 2009
|31
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|10 runs
|Johannesburg
|Sep 16, 2007
What happened when India last met New Zealand in a T20I match?
The last T20I match India played against New Zealand was the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited defending champions India to bat first.
The Indian side accepted the invitation with open arms as Sanju Samson (89 runs off 46 balls), Abhishek Sharma (52 runs off 21 balls) and Ishan Kishan (54 runs off 25 balls) scored blistering half-centuries, followed by a fiery cameo of 26 not out off just 8 balls by Shivam Dube, as the Men in Blue posted a strong total of 255 for 5 on the board.
In reply, Tim Seifert (52 runs off 26 balls) and Mitchell Santner (43 runs off 35 balls) were the only two batters to cross the 20-run mark and two of only three batters to score in double digits as India bundled New Zealand out for just 159 runs in 19 overs to win the match by 96 runs and become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title.
What happened when India last visited New Zealand for a T20I series?
India last visited New Zealand for a T20I series in 2022 for a three-match series. The first match of the series was supposed to be played in Wellington; however, the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
In the second match, New Zealand won the toss and invited India to bat first. With the help of Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten century of 111 off 51 balls, India posted a strong total of 191 for 6 on the board. In reply, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 126 as India won the game by 65 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.
In the third game, New Zealand again won the toss but this time opted to bat first. The hosts, with the help of half-centuries from Devon Conway (59 runs off 49 balls) and Glenn Phillips (54 runs off 33 balls), put a challenging target of 161 runs in front of India.
The Kiwi bowlers took control of the match and reduced India to 75/4 after the nine-over mark before rain ruled out any possibility of the match resuming. Both teams were tied as per the DLS method at that point, which eventually resulted in the match being declared a tie, handing India a 1-0 win in the series.
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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST