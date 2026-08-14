India's 600th Test puts history, red-ball revival in focus at Galle

Ninety-four years after India first walked onto the Test stage at Lord’s, the country will enter an exclusive club when Shubman Gill leads the side against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

The opening match of the two-Test series on August 15 will be India’s 600th Test, making them only the third team after England and Australia to reach the landmark.

The coincidence with Independence Day adds another layer to an occasion that traces India’s Test journey back to June 25, 1932, when C K Nayudu captained the country against England at Lord’s — 15 years before Independence.

But once the celebrations around the milestone subside, India will confront a far more immediate challenge. A gruelling examination against spin awaits a batting unit that has struggled against slow bowling in recent assignments, while head coach Gautam Gambhir will be looking for a red-ball turnaround after a difficult run in the format.

India enter their 600th Test with 186 wins, 188 defeats, 224 draws and one tie from 599 matches. A 2-0 series victory would take their overall wins and losses to 188 each.

From Lord’s in 1932 to Galle in 2026

India’s Test journey began under Nayudu against England in 1932, but the country had to wait nearly 20 years for its first victory.

That breakthrough came against England at Madras in February 1952, when India won by an innings and eight runs, with Vinoo Mankad playing a central role.

Later that year, India defeated Pakistan 2-1 at home to record their first Test series victory.

Success overseas took longer. Under Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, India beat New Zealand by 157 runs at Dunedin in 1968 for their first away Test victory. The same tour ended with India winning 3-1, delivering their first overseas Test series triumph.

The journey from those early breakthroughs to Test No. 600 has included several generations of Indian cricket, but the latest landmark arrives when the team is searching for renewed stability in the longest format.

Gambhir seeks red-ball turnaround

Under Gambhir, India have been a formidable white-ball side, with title-winning campaigns in the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Test cricket has presented a different picture.

Home whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa have damaged India’s World Test Championship ambitions and increased scrutiny around the red-ball set-up. The subsequent departure of two assistant coaches and a fielding coach has added to the sense that the Test side needs a reset.

The Sri Lanka series, therefore, offers Gambhir and Gill an opportunity to begin reversing that trend.

But Galle is rarely a straightforward place for touring teams.

Sri Lanka have won 27 of the 49 Tests played at the venue since 1998, with spin traditionally becoming increasingly influential as matches progress.

India’s previous Test tour of Sri Lanka in 2017 ended in a 3-0 victory under Virat Kohli, including a win at Galle. That series formed part of a period in which India established themselves as one of the dominant Test teams.

Spin test awaits India’s batters

Sri Lanka may have moved on from the era of Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, but their slow-bowling resources remain capable of exploiting Galle conditions.

Prabath Jayasuriya will lead the spin attack, while Ramesh Mendis offers another experienced option. Uncapped off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha has also been selected after producing encouraging performances against India A and India in recent matches.

India’s batting against spin will be closely watched after recent difficulties against bowlers such as Mitchell Santner and Simon Harmer.

Gill will be central to the middle order, but India will also require substantial contributions from KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal.

Padikkal has an opportunity to strengthen his claim to the No. 3 position while Sai Sudharsan remains unavailable because of a toe injury.

Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel will also enter the series needing runs after below-par recent outings, while Sarfaraz Khan remains another middle-order option.

Kuldeep, Jadeja key to India’s plans

India are themselves expected to rely heavily on spin at Galle.

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar are in contention to form a three-pronged spin attack. The surface is not expected to be excessively difficult at the start, but natural wear and tear should increasingly bring the slow bowlers into the contest.

"Kuldeep is there, and he's the attacking sort of bowler and for us, his experience and class can't look past. So yeah, I think for us they're all different in their way," India bowling coach Morne Morkel told the media ahead of Galle Test.

"So one (Suthar) turns a bit more, one (Jadeja) is slightly more accurate and I don't think it's a (three left-arm spinners) massive concern for us.

"It's just how Gill is going to use those guys at certain times. But yeah, I mean in terms of skill they've got the skill to get the 20 wickets for us," he added.

Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace attack, with Prasidh Krishna likely to compete for the second fast-bowling spot.

Dickwella returns to Sri Lanka squad

Sri Lanka have recalled wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella three years after his last international appearance.

His return follows Kusal Mendis’ absence because of a hamstring injury, while Pathum Nissanka continues to recover from wrist surgery.

Nishan Madushka and Lahiru Udara are likely to open the batting, with Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis and captain Dhananjaya de Silva expected to form the core of the middle order.

Uncapped top-order batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara has also retained his place.

Sri Lanka have unusually picked four specialist fast bowlers for a home series — Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka — while Milan Rathnayake offers another seam option.

Their frontline spin group comprises Jayasuriya, Ramesh and Nuwantha, with left-arm spinning all-rounder Sonal Dinusha providing another option.

The second and final Test will be played at the SSC in Colombo from August 23.

Squads of both the teams:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

India vs Sri lanka 1st Test live toss, IND vs SL Test live streaming

When will India vs Sri Lanka first Test take place?

Sri Lanka will host India in the first Test of the two-match series, starting August 15.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will take place at Galle International Stadium.

At what time toss for the India vs Sri Lanka first Test take place?

The live toss for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at 9:30 AM IST on August 15.

At what time India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test begins?

The Day 1 action of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will start at 10 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast IND vs SL 1st Test?

The live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be available on Sony Ten 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

The fans can watch the live streaming of IND vs SL 1st Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website.