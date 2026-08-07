India vs Sri Lanka XI live streaming: Where to watch warm-up match today?

India's preparations for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka have suffered a minor setback after captain Shubman Gill sustained a finger injury during training and was ruled out of the first day's play of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo today. Gill suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger during Thursday's practice session and will sit out the opening day as a precautionary measure. The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the India captain. With Gill unavailable, KL Rahul is leading India in the warm-up fixture at the Nondescripts Cricket Club today.

The development comes just over a week before India's first Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15. The second Test will be played in Colombo from August 23.

India Batters Face Spin Test

Despite Gill's absence, the practice game remains an important part of India's preparations, particularly for the batters looking to fine-tune their techniques against spin.

India's recent struggles against quality spin have made the fixture particularly significant. The team faced difficulties against spin during their home Test series against New Zealand and South Africa, and Sri Lankan conditions are expected to provide another stern examination.

Sri Lanka's spinners could enjoy conditions that offer plenty of assistance, making the warm-up an ideal opportunity for India's batters to adjust to the pace, bounce and turn expected during the Test series.

Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had already worked individually on their game against spin during preparations in India. However, getting time in the middle on a Sri Lankan surface offers a far more realistic test of their readiness.

Crucial Preparation Before Galle

The three-day fixture gives India's players valuable match practice ahead of the opening Test. It will also allow the team management to assess combinations and identify areas requiring attention before the series begins.

ALSO READ: England vs Pakistan Test series full schedule, squad and live streaming India vs Sri Lank Xi playing 11: Sri Lanka XI (Batting XI, fielding XI): Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha India (Batting XI, fielding XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar For now, India's biggest concern will be ensuring Gill's finger injury does not develop into a more serious issue, with the captain remaining under the watch of the BCCI medical team.

India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-up: Live Streaming and Telecast

When will the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match be played?

The three-day warm-up match will begin on Friday, August 7.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match be played?

The match will be played at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match start?

The match will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match?

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match?

The match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.