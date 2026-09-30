India vs West Indies: India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket

India have to chase down 406 to beat West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) on Wednesday, a target that demands their highest successful run chase in the format after the visitors piled up 405 for seven.

Three centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium have left India needing to go well beyond their previous best.

India’s highest successful ODI chase remains the pursuit of a 360-run target against Australia in 2013. They finished that match on 362 for one and won by nine wickets. The requirement against West Indies is 46 runs higher than that record target.

India’s record chase faces a bigger test

India have successfully chased several imposing totals in ODIs, but the 406-run target takes the task beyond anything they have previously achieved in a winning chase.

Their next two highest successful chases came against England in 2017 and Australia in 2013, both involving targets of 351. India finished on 356 for seven against England, winning by three wickets, and reached 351 for four against Australia to win by six wickets.

The second ODI therefore demands a new benchmark from India’s batters: their first successful pursuit of a target above 400. Highest innings totals batting second in ODI cricket Team Score Overs RR Result Opposition Ground Match Date South Africa 438/9 49.5 8.78 won v Australia Johannesburg 12/03/06 Sri Lanka 411/8 50 8.22 lost v India Rajkot 15/12/09 West Indies 389 48 8.1 lost v England St George's 27/02/19 New Zealand 383/9 50 7.66 lost v Australia Dharamsala 28/10/23 Netherlands 374/6 49.2 7.58 won v Scotland Dundee 12/06/25 Netherlands 374/9 50 7.48 tied v West Indies Harare 26/06/23 South Africa 372/6 49.2 7.54 won v Australia Durban 05/10/16 England 366/8 50 7.32 lost v India Cuttack 19/01/17 England 365/9 46 7.93 lost v New Zealand The Oval 12/06/15 England 365 48.5 7.47 lost v Scotland Edinburgh 10/06/18 England 364/4 48.4 7.47 won v West Indies Bridgetown 20/02/19 India 362/1 43.3 8.32 won v Australia Jaipur 16/10/13 South Africa 362/6 49.2 7.33 won v India Raipur 03/12/25 Pakistan 361/7 50 7.22 lost v England Southampton 11/05/19 India 360/7 50 7.2 lost v England Lord's 19/07/26 England 359/4 44.5 8 won v Pakistan Bristol 14/05/19 Australia 359/6 47.5 7.5 won v India Mohali 10/03/19 Ireland 359/9 50 7.18 lost v New Zealand Dublin (Malahide) 15/07/22 Australia 356/5 47.3 7.49 won v England Lahore 22/02/25 India 356/7 48.1 7.39 won v England Pune 15/01/17 Pakistan 355/4 49 7.24 won v South Africa Karachi 12/02/25 India 351/4 49.3 7.09 won v Australia Nagpur 30/10/13 England 350/3 44 7.95 won v New Zealand Nottingham 17/06/15 New Zealand 350/9 49.3 7.07 won v Australia Hamilton 20/02/07 Pakistan 349/4 49 7.12 won v Australia Lahore 31/03/22 New Zealand 348/6 48.1 7.22 won v India Hamilton 05/02/20 South Africa 347/5 49.1 7.05 won v England Bloemfontein 29/01/23 India 347 49.4 6.98 lost v Australia Hyderabad 05/11/09 Pakistan 345/4 48.2 7.13 won v Sri Lanka Hyderabad 10/10/23 Pakistan 344/8 50 6.88 lost v India Karachi 13/03/04 England 341/7 49.3 6.88 won v Pakistan Nottingham 17/05/19 New Zealand 340/5 48.4 6.98 won v Australia Auckland 18/02/07 New Zealand 340/7 50 6.8 tied v England Napier 20/02/08 New Zealand 339/5 49.3 6.84 won v England Dunedin 07/03/18 Afghanistan 339/6 50 6.78 lost v Sri Lanka Pallekele 09/02/24 England 338/8 50 6.76 tied v India Bengaluru 27/02/11 India 338/9 50 6.76 lost v Australia Sydney 29/11/20 England 337/4 43.3 7.74 won v India Pune 26/03/21 Pakistan 337/3 48.2 6.97 won v New Zealand Rawalpindi 29/04/23 New Zealand 337 49.2 6.83 lost v India Hyderabad 18/01/23 New Zealand 335/5 50 6.7 lost v Australia W.A.C.A 28/01/07 New Zealand 334 45.1 7.39 lost v India Christchurch 08/03/09 Australia 334/8 49.2 6.77 won v England Sydney 02/02/11 Zimbabwe 334/5 50 6.68 lost v Pakistan Lahore 26/05/15 England 334/9 50 6.68 lost v Pakistan Nottingham 03/06/19 P.N.G. 333 46.2 7.18 lost v Namibia Windhoek 29/03/23 Australia 333 49.5 6.68 lost v South Africa Johannesburg 27/09/26 Bangladesh 333/8 50 6.66 lost v Australia Nottingham 20/06/19 England 332/7 48 6.91 won v Pakistan Birmingham 13/07/21 New Zealand 332/8 49 6.77 won v Australia Christchurch 10/12/05 South Africa 332 49.2 6.72 lost v India Ranchi 30/11/25 West Indies 331/5 47.5 6.91 won v Ireland Dublin (Malahide) 11/05/19 India 331/4 49.4 6.66 won v Australia Sydney 23/01/16 New Zealand 331/7 50 6.62 lost v India Kanpur 29/10/17 India 330/4 47.5 6.89 won v Pakistan Mirpur 18/03/12 Australia 330/7 49.1 6.71 won v South Africa Gqeberha 06/04/02 England 329/5 47.3 6.92 won v West Indies North Sound 02/11/24 Ireland 329/7 49.1 6.69 won v England Bengaluru 02/03/11 Sri Lanka 329 49.3 6.64 lost v West Indies Sharjah 16/10/95 Zimbabwe 329/9 49.5 6.6 won v New Zealand Bulawayo 25/10/11 Pakistan 329/7 49.5 6.6 won v Bangladesh Mirpur 04/03/14 Ireland 329/3 49.5 6.6 won v England Southampton 04/08/20 West Indies 329/9 50 6.58 lost v Sri Lanka Bulawayo 23/11/16 South Africa 328/3 46.4 7.02 won v Australia Harare 27/08/14 South Africa 328/5 50 6.56 lost v England Southampton 27/05/17 Sri Lanka 327 48.1 6.78 lost v South Africa Cape Town 07/02/17 New Zealand 327 48.5 6.69 lost v India Wankhede 15/11/23 India 326/2 42.1 7.73 won v West Indies Guwahati 21/10/18 Sri Lanka 326 44.5 7.27 lost v South Africa Delhi 07/10/23 Australia 326 45.1 7.21 lost v India Bengaluru 02/11/13 West Indies 326/6 48.5 6.67 won v England North Sound 03/12/23 Sri Lanka 326 49 6.65 lost v New Zealand Mount Maunganui 03/01/19 India 326/8 49.3 6.58 won v England Lord's 13/07/02 Zimbabwe 326 49.3 6.58 lost v Ireland Hobart 07/03/15 West Indies 325/6 45.5 7.09 won v Bangladesh Basseterre 12/12/24 India 325/5 47.4 6.81 won v West Indies Ahmedabad 15/11/02 England 325/9 50 6.5 lost v South Africa Lord's 04/09/25 Sri Lanka 324/2 37.3 8.64 won v England Leeds 01/07/06 West Indies 324/8 50 6.48 lost v India Nagpur 21/01/07 Pakistan 324/9 50 6.48 lost v South Africa Johannesburg 04/04/21 Scotland 323/5 48.3 6.65 won v Ireland Edinburgh 12/07/11 India 323 49.2 6.54 lost v Australia Canberra 20/01/16 Bangladesh 322/3 41.3 7.75 won v West Indies Taunton 17/06/19 Zimbabwe 322/4 47.4 6.75 won v Sri Lanka Galle 30/06/17 Bangladesh 322/4 48.1 6.68 won v Scotland Nelson 05/03/15 Sri Lanka 322/3 48.4 6.61 won v India The Oval 08/06/17 Pakistan 322/6 49.5 6.46 won v India Mohali 08/11/07 England 322/9 50 6.44 lost v India Pune 28/03/21 India 321/3 36.4 8.75 won v Sri Lanka Hobart 28/02/12 India 321/5 48.5 6.57 won v New Zealand Bengaluru 07/12/10 West Indies 321/7 50 6.42 tied v India Visakhapatnam 24/10/18 Nepal 321 50 6.42 lost v Scotland Dundee 08/06/25 Bangladesh 320/7 44.3 7.19 won v Ireland Chelmsford 12/05/23 New Zealand 320 49.5 6.42 lost v Australia Wellington 07/12/05 England 320/8 50 6.4 lost v India Bristol 24/08/07 Zimbabwe 319/4 40.5 7.81 won v Netherlands Harare 20/06/23 South Africa 319/3 46.2 6.88 won v England Centurion 09/02/16 Pakistan 319/7 48 6.64 won v India Ahmedabad 12/04/05 West Indies 319 48.1 6.62 lost v India Kingston 26/06/09 Africa XI 318/7 50 6.36 lost v Asia XI Chennai 10/06/07 The second ODI therefore demands a new benchmark from India’s batters: their first successful pursuit of a target above 400.

Three West Indies centuries set up the challenge

West Indies made full use of a flat pitch to register their highest ODI total.

Campbell led the charge with 101 off 68 balls, striking nine fours and five sixes. Captain Hope followed with 104 off 94 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes.

Jangoo then accelerated the innings with 114 off 77 balls, hitting 13 fours and three sixes. Their combined contribution of 319 runs drove West Indies past 400 and left India’s batters with a record-breaking task.

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 65 runs.

Highest successful run chases in men’s ODIs in India