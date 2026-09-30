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India vs West Indies: India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket

India need 406 in the second ODI after centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo powered West Indies to 405/7, setting the hosts a challenge beyond their previous best chase

Guwahati: India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies, in Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo: PTI

Guwahati: India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies, in Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 8:28 PM IST
India have to chase down 406 to beat West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) on Wednesday, a target that demands their highest successful run chase in the format after the visitors piled up 405 for seven.
 Three centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium have left India needing to go well beyond their previous best. 
India’s highest successful ODI chase remains the pursuit of a 360-run target against Australia in 2013. They finished that match on 362 for one and won by nine wickets. The requirement against West Indies is 46 runs higher than that record target. 
 India’s record chase faces a bigger test
 India have successfully chased several imposing totals in ODIs, but the 406-run target takes the task beyond anything they have previously achieved in a winning chase. 
Their next two highest successful chases came against England in 2017 and Australia in 2013, both involving targets of 351. India finished on 356 for seven against England, winning by three wickets, and reached 351 for four against Australia to win by six wickets.
 The second ODI therefore demands a new benchmark from India’s batters: their first successful pursuit of a target above 400. 
Highest innings totals batting second in ODI cricket
TeamScoreOversRRResultOppositionGroundMatch Date
South Africa438/949.58.78wonv AustraliaJohannesburg12/03/06
Sri Lanka411/8508.22lostv IndiaRajkot15/12/09
West Indies389488.1lostv EnglandSt George's27/02/19
New Zealand383/9507.66lostv AustraliaDharamsala28/10/23
Netherlands374/649.27.58wonv ScotlandDundee12/06/25
Netherlands374/9507.48tiedv West IndiesHarare26/06/23
South Africa372/649.27.54wonv AustraliaDurban05/10/16
England366/8507.32lostv IndiaCuttack19/01/17
England365/9467.93lostv New ZealandThe Oval12/06/15
England36548.57.47lostv ScotlandEdinburgh10/06/18
England364/448.47.47wonv West IndiesBridgetown20/02/19
India362/143.38.32wonv AustraliaJaipur16/10/13
South Africa362/649.27.33wonv IndiaRaipur03/12/25
Pakistan361/7507.22lostv EnglandSouthampton11/05/19
India360/7507.2lostv EnglandLord's19/07/26
England359/444.58wonv PakistanBristol14/05/19
Australia359/647.57.5wonv IndiaMohali10/03/19
Ireland359/9507.18lostv New ZealandDublin (Malahide)15/07/22
Australia356/547.37.49wonv EnglandLahore22/02/25
India356/748.17.39wonv EnglandPune15/01/17
Pakistan355/4497.24wonv South AfricaKarachi12/02/25
India351/449.37.09wonv AustraliaNagpur30/10/13
England350/3447.95wonv New ZealandNottingham17/06/15
New Zealand350/949.37.07wonv AustraliaHamilton20/02/07
Pakistan349/4497.12wonv AustraliaLahore31/03/22
New Zealand348/648.17.22wonv IndiaHamilton05/02/20
South Africa347/549.17.05wonv EnglandBloemfontein29/01/23
India34749.46.98lostv AustraliaHyderabad05/11/09
Pakistan345/448.27.13wonv Sri LankaHyderabad10/10/23
Pakistan344/8506.88lostv IndiaKarachi13/03/04
England341/749.36.88wonv PakistanNottingham17/05/19
New Zealand340/548.46.98wonv AustraliaAuckland18/02/07
New Zealand340/7506.8tiedv EnglandNapier20/02/08
New Zealand339/549.36.84wonv EnglandDunedin07/03/18
Afghanistan339/6506.78lostv Sri LankaPallekele09/02/24
England338/8506.76tiedv IndiaBengaluru27/02/11
India338/9506.76lostv AustraliaSydney29/11/20
England337/443.37.74wonv IndiaPune26/03/21
Pakistan337/348.26.97wonv New ZealandRawalpindi29/04/23
New Zealand33749.26.83lostv IndiaHyderabad18/01/23
New Zealand335/5506.7lostv AustraliaW.A.C.A28/01/07
New Zealand33445.17.39lostv IndiaChristchurch08/03/09
Australia334/849.26.77wonv EnglandSydney02/02/11
Zimbabwe334/5506.68lostv PakistanLahore26/05/15
England334/9506.68lostv PakistanNottingham03/06/19
P.N.G.33346.27.18lostv NamibiaWindhoek29/03/23
Australia33349.56.68lostv South AfricaJohannesburg27/09/26
Bangladesh333/8506.66lostv AustraliaNottingham20/06/19
England332/7486.91wonv PakistanBirmingham13/07/21
New Zealand332/8496.77wonv AustraliaChristchurch10/12/05
South Africa33249.26.72lostv IndiaRanchi30/11/25
West Indies331/547.56.91wonv IrelandDublin (Malahide)11/05/19
India331/449.46.66wonv AustraliaSydney23/01/16
New Zealand331/7506.62lostv IndiaKanpur29/10/17
India330/447.56.89wonv PakistanMirpur18/03/12
Australia330/749.16.71wonv South AfricaGqeberha06/04/02
England329/547.36.92wonv West IndiesNorth Sound02/11/24
Ireland329/749.16.69wonv EnglandBengaluru02/03/11
Sri Lanka32949.36.64lostv West IndiesSharjah16/10/95
Zimbabwe329/949.56.6wonv New ZealandBulawayo25/10/11
Pakistan329/749.56.6wonv BangladeshMirpur04/03/14
Ireland329/349.56.6wonv EnglandSouthampton04/08/20
West Indies329/9506.58lostv Sri LankaBulawayo23/11/16
South Africa328/346.47.02wonv AustraliaHarare27/08/14
South Africa328/5506.56lostv EnglandSouthampton27/05/17
Sri Lanka32748.16.78lostv South AfricaCape Town07/02/17
New Zealand32748.56.69lostv IndiaWankhede15/11/23
India326/242.17.73wonv West IndiesGuwahati21/10/18
Sri Lanka32644.57.27lostv South AfricaDelhi07/10/23
Australia32645.17.21lostv IndiaBengaluru02/11/13
West Indies326/648.56.67wonv EnglandNorth Sound03/12/23
Sri Lanka326496.65lostv New ZealandMount Maunganui03/01/19
India326/849.36.58wonv EnglandLord's13/07/02
Zimbabwe32649.36.58lostv IrelandHobart07/03/15
West Indies325/645.57.09wonv BangladeshBasseterre12/12/24
India325/547.46.81wonv West IndiesAhmedabad15/11/02
England325/9506.5lostv South AfricaLord's04/09/25
Sri Lanka324/237.38.64wonv EnglandLeeds01/07/06
West Indies324/8506.48lostv IndiaNagpur21/01/07
Pakistan324/9506.48lostv South AfricaJohannesburg04/04/21
Scotland323/548.36.65wonv IrelandEdinburgh12/07/11
India32349.26.54lostv AustraliaCanberra20/01/16
Bangladesh322/341.37.75wonv West IndiesTaunton17/06/19
Zimbabwe322/447.46.75wonv Sri LankaGalle30/06/17
Bangladesh322/448.16.68wonv ScotlandNelson05/03/15
Sri Lanka322/348.46.61wonv IndiaThe Oval08/06/17
Pakistan322/649.56.46wonv IndiaMohali08/11/07
England322/9506.44lostv IndiaPune28/03/21
India321/336.48.75wonv Sri LankaHobart28/02/12
India321/548.56.57wonv New ZealandBengaluru07/12/10
West Indies321/7506.42tiedv IndiaVisakhapatnam24/10/18
Nepal321506.42lostv ScotlandDundee08/06/25
Bangladesh320/744.37.19wonv IrelandChelmsford12/05/23
New Zealand32049.56.42lostv AustraliaWellington07/12/05
England320/8506.4lostv IndiaBristol24/08/07
Zimbabwe319/440.57.81wonv NetherlandsHarare20/06/23
South Africa319/346.26.88wonv EnglandCenturion09/02/16
Pakistan319/7486.64wonv IndiaAhmedabad12/04/05
West Indies31948.16.62lostv IndiaKingston26/06/09
Africa XI318/7506.36lostv Asia XIChennai10/06/07
 
Three West Indies centuries set up the challenge 
 West Indies made full use of a flat pitch to register their highest ODI total. 
Campbell led the charge with 101 off 68 balls, striking nine fours and five sixes. Captain Hope followed with 104 off 94 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes. 
Jangoo then accelerated the innings with 114 off 77 balls, hitting 13 fours and three sixes. Their combined contribution of 319 runs drove West Indies past 400 and left India’s batters with a record-breaking task. 
Kuldeep Yadav was India’s most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 65 runs. 

Highest successful run chases in men’s ODIs in India

 
TeamScoreOversTargetOppositionYearVenue
India362/143.3360Australia2013Jaipur
South Africa362/649.2360India2025Raipur
Australia359/647.5359India2019Mohali
India356/748.1351England2017Pune
India351/449.3351Australia2013Nagpur
 

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 6:59 PM IST