India vs Zimbabwe T20 series 2026: Schedule, IST timings, live streaming

A new-look Indian team will begin a three-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23.

The tour provides another leadership test for Shreyas Iyer, who will captain a squad featuring several young players and four uncapped selections. Iyer is yet to register a victory as India skipper, having suffered defeats in his previous seven matches in charge.

All three T20Is will be played in Harare, with the remaining games scheduled for July 25 and July 26. Each match will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

India bring Ravi Bishnoi into squad

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been added to the Indian squad after Varun Chakravarthy failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

Chakravarthy had also missed the final two matches of India's recent T20I series in England. Medical assessments subsequently confirmed that he would not be available for the Zimbabwe tour, leading to Bishnoi's inclusion as a replacement.

Sanju Samson Bishnoi joins a relatively inexperienced bowling unit that includes Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav and left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey.

Why is Sanju Samson not in India's Zimbabwe squad?

Sanju Samson is among the most prominent names missing from India's 15-member squad for the Zimbabwe series.

His omission is notable as the wicketkeeper-batter remains part of India's full-strength squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has not clarified whether Samson has been rested or dropped because of form and selection considerations.

Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar are also absent from the touring party.

Ishan Kishan and Prabhsimran Singh have been selected as India's wicketkeeping options.

Rinku Singh and Mayank Yadav return

Rinku Singh has returned to India's T20I set-up, while fast bowler Mayank Yadav has also been included in the squad.

Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma and Harsh Dubey have earned their maiden T20I call-ups.

Mayank Yadav The batting group features Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan. Tilak has been named vice-captain, while Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge offer India additional all-round options.

Zimbabwe make three squad changes

Zimbabwe will be led by experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza in the three-match series.

The hosts have made three changes to the squad that recently faced Bangladesh in T20Is. Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga and Newman Nyamhuri have replaced Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa.

Zimbabwe's squad also includes Ryan Burl, Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I series full schedule Date Day Match Time in IST Venue Result July 23 Thursday First T20I 4.30 pm Harare Sports Club, Harare TBD July 25 Saturday Second T20I 4.30 pm Harare Sports Club, Harare TBD July 26 Sunday Third T20I 4.30 pm Harare Sports Club, Harare TBD

What time will India vs Zimbabwe T20Is begin?

All three India-Zimbabwe T20I matches will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series be played?

The three matches will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Zimbabwe T20Is?

India's tour of Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.

Where can viewers watch India vs Zimbabwe live streaming?

Live streaming of the three-match T20I series will be available on the FanCode app and website.

India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe squad for India T20Is

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga

India vs ZImbabwe head-to-head