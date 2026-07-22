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India vs Zimbabwe T20 series 2026: Schedule, IST timings, live streaming

Shreyas Iyer will lead a youthful Indian side in three T20Is against Zimbabwe in Harare from July 23, with every match starting at 4.30 pm IST and streaming on FanCode

India vs Zimbabwe T20 series 2026: All You need to know

India vs Zimbabwe T20 series 2026: All You need to know

BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

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A new-look Indian team will begin a three-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23.
 
The tour provides another leadership test for Shreyas Iyer, who will captain a squad featuring several young players and four uncapped selections. Iyer is yet to register a victory as India skipper, having suffered defeats in his previous seven matches in charge.
 
All three T20Is will be played in Harare, with the remaining games scheduled for July 25 and July 26. Each match will begin at 4.30 pm IST.
 
India bring Ravi Bishnoi into squad
 
 
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been added to the Indian squad after Varun Chakravarthy failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

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Chakravarthy had also missed the final two matches of India's recent T20I series in England. Medical assessments subsequently confirmed that he would not be available for the Zimbabwe tour, leading to Bishnoi's inclusion as a replacement.
 
Bishnoi joins a relatively inexperienced bowling unit that includes Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav and left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey. 
Sanju Samson
 
Why is Sanju Samson not in India's Zimbabwe squad?
 
Sanju Samson is among the most prominent names missing from India's 15-member squad for the Zimbabwe series.
 
His omission is notable as the wicketkeeper-batter remains part of India's full-strength squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has not clarified whether Samson has been rested or dropped because of form and selection considerations.
 
Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar are also absent from the touring party.
 
Ishan Kishan and Prabhsimran Singh have been selected as India's wicketkeeping options.
 
Rinku Singh and Mayank Yadav return
 
Rinku Singh has returned to India's T20I set-up, while fast bowler Mayank Yadav has also been included in the squad.
 
Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma and Harsh Dubey have earned their maiden T20I call-ups.
 
The batting group features Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan. Tilak has been named vice-captain, while Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge offer India additional all-round options. 
Mayank Yadav
 
Zimbabwe make three squad changes
 
Zimbabwe will be led by experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza in the three-match series.
 
The hosts have made three changes to the squad that recently faced Bangladesh in T20Is. Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga and Newman Nyamhuri have replaced Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa.
 
Zimbabwe's squad also includes Ryan Burl, Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza.
 
India vs Zimbabwe T20I series full schedule
Date Day Match Time in IST Venue Result
July 23 Thursday First T20I 4.30 pm Harare Sports Club, Harare TBD
July 25 Saturday Second T20I 4.30 pm Harare Sports Club, Harare TBD
July 26 Sunday Third T20I 4.30 pm Harare Sports Club, Harare TBD
 
What time will India vs Zimbabwe T20Is begin?
 
All three India-Zimbabwe T20I matches will begin at 4.30 pm IST.
 
Where will the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series be played?
 
The three matches will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
 
Which TV channel will telecast India vs Zimbabwe T20Is?
 
India's tour of Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.
 
Where can viewers watch India vs Zimbabwe live streaming?
 
Live streaming of the three-match T20I series will be available on the FanCode app and website.
 
India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is
 
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bishnoi
 
Zimbabwe squad for India T20Is
 
Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga
 
India vs ZImbabwe head-to-head
 
India vs Zimbabwe head-to-head in T20Is
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match date India captain Coach/team leader Tournament/series details
India Zimbabwe India 72 runs Chennai Feb 26, 2026 Suryakumar Yadav Gautam Gambhir ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 48th match, Super Eights, Group 1
Zimbabwe India India 42 runs Harare Jul 14, 2024 Shubman Gill VVS Laxman, stand-in coach India tour of Zimbabwe 2024: 5th T20I; India won the five-match series 4-1
Zimbabwe India India 10 wickets Harare Jul 13, 2024 Shubman Gill VVS Laxman, stand-in coach India tour of Zimbabwe 2024: 4th T20I; India clinched the series and took a 3-1 lead
Zimbabwe India India 23 runs Harare Jul 10, 2024 Shubman Gill VVS Laxman, stand-in coach India tour of Zimbabwe 2024: 3rd T20I; India took a 2-1 series lead
Zimbabwe India India 100 runs Harare Jul 7, 2024 Shubman Gill VVS Laxman, stand-in coach India tour of Zimbabwe 2024: 2nd T20I; series level at 1-1
Zimbabwe India Zimbabwe 13 runs Harare Jul 6, 2024 Shubman Gill VVS Laxman, stand-in coach India tour of Zimbabwe 2024: 1st T20I; Zimbabwe took a 1-0 series lead
India Zimbabwe India 71 runs Melbourne Nov 6, 2022 Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: 42nd match, Super 12, Group 2; India topped the group and reached the semi-finals
Zimbabwe India India 3 runs Harare Jun 22, 2016 MS Dhoni Sanjay Bangar, head coach India tour of Zimbabwe 2016: 3rd T20I; India won the three-match series 2-1
Zimbabwe India India 10 wickets Harare Jun 20, 2016 MS Dhoni Sanjay Bangar, head coach India tour of Zimbabwe 2016: 2nd T20I; series level at 1-1
Zimbabwe India Zimbabwe 2 runs Harare Jun 18, 2016 MS Dhoni Sanjay Bangar, head coach India tour of Zimbabwe 2016: 1st T20I; Zimbabwe took a 1-0 series lead
Zimbabwe India Zimbabwe 10 runs Harare Jul 19, 2015 Ajinkya Rahane No designated head coach: Sanjay Bangar, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar formed the coaching staff India tour of Zimbabwe 2015: 2nd T20I; the two-match series ended 1-1
Zimbabwe India India 54 runs Harare Jul 17, 2015 Ajinkya Rahane No designated head coach: Sanjay Bangar, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar formed the coaching staff India tour of Zimbabwe 2015: 1st T20I; India took a 1-0 series lead
Zimbabwe India India 7 wickets Harare Jun 13, 2010 Suresh Raina Gary Kirsten Zimbabwe v India T20I Series 2010: 2nd T20I; India won the two-match series 2-0
Zimbabwe India India 6 wickets Harare Jun 12, 2010 Suresh Raina Gary Kirsten Zimbabwe v India T20I Series 2010: 1st T20I; India took a 1-0 series lead
 

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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