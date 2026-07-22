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InsuranceDekho announced as sponsor for India's overseas tours of ZIM, SL

The company will also enjoy significant visibility during India's subsequent tour of Sri Lanka, where it has secured the on-ground title sponsorship rights for the two-Test series scheduled in August.

Indian cricket team sponsors

Indian cricket team sponsors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

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InsuranceDekho, one of India's leading insurtech platforms, has strengthened its association with Indian cricket by becoming the co-presenting on-air broadcast sponsor for India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which begins on Thursday.
 
The company will also enjoy significant visibility during India's subsequent tour of Sri Lanka, where it has secured the on-ground title sponsorship rights for the two-Test series scheduled in August. The bilateral contest will officially be known as the InsuranceDekho Cup, further expanding the brand's presence in Indian cricket.
 
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who serves as the brand ambassador for InsuranceDekho, welcomed the partnership and highlighted the importance of support systems in helping athletes perform with confidence.
 
 
"As a captain, I learnt that a team plays fearlessly only when it knows someone is behind it. That's exactly what InsuranceDekho does - for its advisors, for families, and now for Team India. I'm proud that Bharat, Khul Kar Khelo travels with the team on these tours," Ganguly said in a release. 

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The sponsorship marks another major step for InsuranceDekho as it continues to increase its footprint in Indian sport through high-profile cricket properties. By associating with both the Zimbabwe T20I series and the Sri Lanka Test tour, the company aims to strengthen its connection with cricket fans across the country while reinforcing its brand message through one of India's most followed sports.
 
The Zimbabwe series will see InsuranceDekho featured as the co-presenting broadcast sponsor during the television coverage, while the Sri Lanka Tests will carry the company's branding throughout the venues under the InsuranceDekho Cup title.
 
With Ganguly fronting the campaign, the insurtech platform hopes to leverage the former skipper's credibility and leadership image as it continues to promote its "Bharat, Khul Kar Khelo" campaign alongside Team India's international assignments.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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