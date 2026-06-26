IRE vs IND 1st T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

India are all set to begin a new chapter in T20 cricket under new captain Shreyas Iyer when they take on Ireland in the opening match of the two-game series in Dublin today.

Fresh from their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, the visitors will also have a major selection dilemma, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushing hard for an international debut after his explosive performances in domestic and India A cricket.

However, breaking into India’s settled top order will not be straightforward. Openers Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan all played key roles in India’s World Cup-winning campaign and have continued their rich form in recent months.

The team management must decide whether to retain the successful combination or introduce Sooryavanshi immediately. With several senior bowlers unavailable, India’s relatively inexperienced pace attack will also be under scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Latham-Conway's 317 rewrites New Zealand's Test record book vs England On the other hand, Ireland, also led by new captain Lorcan Tucker, are missing a few first-choice players but will rely on home conditions and experienced campaigners such as Harry Tector, George Dockrell, and Gareth Delany to challenge the reigning world champions.

IRE vs IND 1st T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD Sony LIV app & website Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App* United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+ United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

Ireland vs India 1st T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the Ireland vs India 1st T20 be played? The first T20I between Ireland and India will be played on Friday, June 26. When will the toss take place for the Ireland vs India 1st T20? The toss for the first T20I between Ireland and India will take place at 5:30 pm IST. At what time will the Ireland vs India 1st T20 start? The first T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 6 pm IST. Where will the Ireland vs India 1st T20 be played? The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Where will the live telecast of the Ireland vs India 1st T20 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Ireland vs India 1st T20 will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Ireland vs India 1st T20 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Ireland vs India 1st T20 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.