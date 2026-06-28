IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

India's quest to bounce back from one of the biggest upsets in their recent T20I history will be put to the test when they face Ireland in the second and final match of the series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday. Trailing 0-1 after a 34-run defeat in the opener, Shreyas Iyer's side must win to avoid a rare series loss against Ireland before heading into next week's five-match assignment in England.

India's biggest concern remains the batting. The top order, featuring Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Iyer, collapsed inside the powerplay in the first T20I, leaving Abhishek Sharma to shoulder the responsibility alone. A stronger response from the experienced batting group will be crucial if the visitors are to level the series.

Ireland, meanwhile, will take confidence from a clinical all-round display. Debutant pacers Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard dismantled India's batting, while captain Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany laid the foundation for a match-winning total of 182.

ALSO READ: IRE vs IND 2nd T20I: Belfast weather report and hourly rain forecast Although Harshit Rana impressed on his return from injury, India need a complete performance with both bat and ball to prevent Ireland from scripting another historic milestone.

IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD Sony LIV app & website Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+ United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

Ireland vs India 2nd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played on Sunday, June 28.

When will the toss take place for the Ireland vs India 2nd T20?

The toss for the second T20I between Ireland and India will take place at 5:30 pm IST.

At what time will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 start?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 6 pm IST.

Where will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Where will the live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.