IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?
SonyLIV will stream the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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India's quest to bounce back from one of the biggest upsets in their recent T20I history will be put to the test when they face Ireland in the second and final match of the series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday. Trailing 0-1 after a 34-run defeat in the opener, Shreyas Iyer's side must win to avoid a rare series loss against Ireland before heading into next week's five-match assignment in England.
India's biggest concern remains the batting. The top order, featuring Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Iyer, collapsed inside the powerplay in the first T20I, leaving Abhishek Sharma to shoulder the responsibility alone. A stronger response from the experienced batting group will be crucial if the visitors are to level the series.
Ireland, meanwhile, will take confidence from a clinical all-round display. Debutant pacers Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard dismantled India's batting, while captain Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany laid the foundation for a match-winning total of 182.
Although Harshit Rana impressed on his return from injury, India need a complete performance with both bat and ball to prevent Ireland from scripting another historic milestone.
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IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Broadcasting details
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD
|Sony LIV app & website
|Ireland
|TNT Sports*
|Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa)
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv Stream
|Middle East & North Africa
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Pakistan
|No official TV telecast announced
|Tapmad / Myco (where available)
Ireland vs India 2nd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details
When will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?
The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played on Sunday, June 28.
When will the toss take place for the Ireland vs India 2nd T20?
The toss for the second T20I between Ireland and India will take place at 5:30 pm IST.
At what time will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 start?
The second T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 6 pm IST.
Where will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?
The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.
Where will the live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?
The live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?
The live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 5:00 PM IST