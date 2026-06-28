Ireland end India's 16-series unbeaten T20I run, complete 2-0 sweep

Lorcan Tucker-led Ireland cricket team created history at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday as they beat India by 1 run in the second T20I match of the two-match series to win their first-ever bilateral series against the Men in Blue in international cricket 2-0.

India, chasing a modest total of 155, were reduced to 74 for 5 at one point, but Tilak Varma (55 runs off 46 balls) and Harshit Rana (21 runs off 10 balls) took the game deep. Prince Yadav struck a six on the final ball but could only take the team's total to 153 for 9 as Ireland walked away with a 1-run win.

Before this, Ireland beat India by 34 runs on Friday to register their first-ever international victory against the visitors. This loss also marks the end of India's 16-series unbeaten run in T20 Internationals.

India’s late push in vain

India's chase unravelled early as Jai Moondra dismissed Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma off successive deliveries before removing captain Shreyas Iyer to leave the visitors struggling at 19/3. Ishan Kishan's run-out soon after further dented the chase, reducing India to 35/4 inside five overs.

Tilak Varma held one end together with a composed 55 off 46 balls, while Axar Patel (14) and Shivam Dube (20) chipped in with useful contributions. However, regular wickets prevented India from building sustained momentum, and they were left needing 46 runs from the final four overs.

Harshit Rana then injected life into the chase with a rapid 21 off 10 balls, taking the equation down to eight runs from the final over. His dismissal off the fifth ball all but ended India's hopes, and although Prince Yadav smashed the final delivery for six, India finished on 153/9, falling one run short of the target.

Earlier, Harry Tector top-scored with 53 off 47 balls and Ben Calitz contributed 37 as Ireland posted 154/8. Prince Yadav returned figures of 3/22, while Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each to keep the hosts within reach. Ireland's bowlers, however, defended the total successfully to seal the series.

First series loss since 2023

India’s loss against Ireland marks their first-ever T20I series defeat since their 2-3 loss against the West Indies in 2023. Since then, India have played 16 T20I series and won all 16.

In those 16 series, India played 45 matches, of which they won 36 and lost on eight occasions, while one match ended as no contest. Moreover, India never lost more than one match in any of those 16 series.

India T20I series results since 2023 loss vs West Indies:

T20I Bilateral Series Season Result India in Ireland T20I Series 2023 India won 2–0 (3) Australia in India T20I Series 2023/24 India won 4–1 (5) India in South Africa T20I Series 2023/24 Drawn 1–1 (3) Afghanistan in India T20I Series 2023/24 India won 3–0 (3) India in Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024 India won 4–1 (5) India in Sri Lanka T20I Series 2024 India won 3–0 (3) Bangladesh in India T20I Series 2024/25 India won 3–0 (3) India in South Africa T20I Series 2024/25 India won 3–1 (4) England in India T20I Series 2024/25 India won 4–1 (5) India in Australia T20I Series 2025/26 India won 2–1 (5) South Africa in India T20I Series 2025/26 India won 3–1 (5) New Zealand in India T20I Series 2025/26 India won 4–1 (5) India in Ireland T20I Series 2026 Ireland won 2–0 (2)

Ireland fifth team to clean sweep India

Ireland also became only the fifth team to clean sweep India in a T20I series after Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

England lead the list with three T20I series clean sweeps against India, while South Africa and Australia have two each. New Zealand and Ireland now have one clean sweep each against India.

The last time India lost all the matches in a T20I series was back in 2019 when they lost the two-match home series against Australia 0-2.

Full list of series where India lost all matches:

Series Season Result India in Australia T20I Match 2007/08 Australia won 1–0 (1) India in New Zealand T20I Series 2008/09 New Zealand won 2–0 (2) India in England T20I Match 2011 England won 1–0 (1) England in India T20I Match 2011/12 England won 1–0 (1) India in South Africa T20I Match 2011/12 South Africa won 1–0 (1) India in England T20I Match 2014 England won 1–0 (1) South Africa in India T20I Series 2015/16 South Africa won 2–0 (3)* Australia in India T20I Series 2018/19 Australia won 2–0 (2) India in Ireland T20I Series 2026 Ireland won 2–0 (2)

Iyer and India join unwanted list

Both India's new T20I skipper, Shreyas Iyer, and his team are now part of an unwanted list, as Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian captain to lose a T20I series on captaincy debut since Shikhar Dhawan's 1-2 loss against Sri Lanka in 2021.

ALSO READ: England Test skipper Ben Stokes announces retirement from int'l cricket On top of that, India are now only the third Test-playing nation to lose a T20I series against Ireland. Before today, only Afghanistan and Zimbabwe were the two Test-playing nations to lose a T20I series against Ireland.

List of Ireland’s T20I series wins against Test-playing nations:

Opponent Season Venue Result Zimbabwe 2021 Home Ireland won 3-2 Afghanistan 2022 Home Ireland won 3-2 Zimbabwe 2023/24 Away Ireland won 2-1 India 2026 Home Ireland won 2-0

India's top-order failures prove decisive

India's inability to negotiate the new ball emerged as the defining theme of the series. In both chases, the visitors suffered early collapses that left the middle order with an uphill task.

They were reduced to 39/4 inside the powerplay while chasing 183 in the opening T20I and found themselves at 35/4 within five overs in pursuit of 155 in the second.

Those setbacks forced India to shift from attacking the target to rebuilding the innings, allowing Ireland to dictate the tempo. While Tilak Varma's half-century and Harshit Rana's late cameo in the second game briefly revived India's hopes, the recovery came too late.

Coupled with their inability to contain Ireland in the death overs of the first T20I, the repeated top-order collapses ultimately cost India the series.