Ireland's India triumph earns greater respect, says CI chief O'Donnell

Cricket Ireland president Bryan O'Donnell believes that the "impactful" T20 International series win over India recently will transform the national team into a "more acceptable opposition" globally, and open avenues for challenging assignments.

Ireland stunned India 2-0 recently at Belfast to register their first ever series win over the reigning T20 world champions in any format.

"Well, it's going to be fairly instantaneous because it is a huge lift for our players and on that basis, they will probably become available in other areas of the game," O'Donnell told PTI.

"A huge amount of impact because it elevates the players. It lifts the potential performance of Irish cricket hugely," he added.

But the real impact of the win over a storied opponent, O'Donnell thought, will be the changed perception around Irish cricket.

"I think we would be more acceptable as opposition than we may have been heretofore. So, you know, it is a moving elevation.

"It is showing a return on the level of input that Cricket Ireland are willing to put into the game in this country with the help of the ICC and all of these people. At present, a large investment is going on into the infrastructure surrounding Irish cricket," he said.

O'Donnell hoped that the strong Irish presence in the upcoming European T20 Premier League will benefit the country's cricket.

"Absolutely. Providing the opposition is of a certain level, you know, it has to be beneficial and it is also opening potential for other income streams for the players in the higher echelons of the game." He felt involvement of legends like Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid and R Ashwin in the ETPL will help Irish players learn the game's nuances.

"They will learn from observation. They will learn from meeting these legends and picking their brains and possibly pick up tips for the benefit of our players. They (Irish players) are very anxious to move with the game and have the game up to speed in this country.

"So, if that can carry forward to all the players, all the way down the line, then I think we're on a progress path," he said.

Indian-born pacer Jai Moondra was the star of Ireland's series win over Shreyas Iyer's side, and O'Donnell was happy to welcome more expats into the Irish cricketing environment.

"We're open to all talent providing they would qualify as such either through living in Ireland or through the relationship of grandparents or aunts and uncles, etc. as are required. Yes, we're an open book.

"We want to move on in world cricket. And if people turn up that are going to lift us, yes, certainly we're interested," he said.

O'Donnell placed his faith in new Ireland head coach Gary Wilson, who replaced Heinrich Malan immediately after the series victory over India.

"Gary has 260-odd caps for Ireland. We need to invest in our own resources and have them proved. It is all just part of a cycle that we are trying to, not force through, but trying to pay dividends in terms of Cricket Ireland's investment in this area within the game.

"So, what we are endeavouring to do is have very good coaches for our players," he added.

Red-ball revival But Ireland's lack of exposure in red-ball format remains a jarring note.

Since turning into a Test nation in 2018, Ireland have played 13 Tests, winning three matches against fellow minnows Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

O'Donnell accepted the reality, and hoped for change sooner than later.

"I suppose a part of it is to find opposition. There has been a scarcity of games in that area. I suppose there was a gap exposed when you look at the New Zealand game in Stormont this year. We do need practise in that form," he said.

Ireland had reduced New Zealand to 86 for four at Stormont but the Kiwis recovered to score 490 for eight declared, eventually winning by an innings and 79 runs.

"We had a world ranking, but that is purely based on the amount of five-day Test games that are available. The world eye-catchers would be India vs UK and include Australia as being a very strong trio. They are the exponents of five-day cricket, along with New Zealand.

"The other teams are beginning to fall away from that system because it lacks crowds in certain circumstances. So, it is something that Cricket Ireland are actively chasing. And hopefully, as the year progresses, we might pick up one or two (matches) for the following year," he detailed.

Ireland remains the only ICC Full Member nation that does not have a domestic red-ball tournament.

Ireland organised a first-class match just before the one-off Test against New Zealand -- Emerald Challenge, a makeshift match between potential picks.

They earlier used to have a Provincial red-ball tournament with first-class status but it was later shelved.

O'Donnell said Ireland will have to think of reviving it at some stage.

"Whilst I would feel that the inter-provincial series is necessary, there are pathways for those that unfortunately have missed the cut. So, these are also sharp enough in terms of competition. It is just a slightly new structure in the short term to see how it works, if it is beneficial.

"There is a three-year window to see the result. So, if it's not beneficial through the elevation of those who don't currently participate, the elevation of these players (through inter-provincial) is something that is a possibility," he added.