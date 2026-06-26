Ireland stun T20 world champions in Belfast; secure first T20I win vs India

Ireland created history at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday as they beat reigning T20 world champions India by 34 runs in the opening match of the two-T20I series. The victory was Ireland’s first-ever T20I win over India and made the Men in Blue the eighth Test-playing nation to lose a match in the format against the hosts.

Leading Ireland for the first time as permanent T20I captain, Lorcan Tucker anchored the innings with a 36-ball 50 after his side had slipped to 51/4. Gareth Delany then smashed 49 off 32 balls to propel Ireland to 182/9.

India looked on course after Harshit Rana (3/24) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) ripped through the top order, but Delany’s late assault and Prasidh Krishna’s expensive spell shifted the momentum.

Chasing 183, India were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 50 from 20 deliveries provided early hope, but Matt Hollard (3/28), Matthew Humphreys (3/38), and Jai Moondra (2/25) dismantled the batting order to complete a famous Irish triumph.

Iyer joins unwanted list

The defeat ensured Shreyas Iyer became only the fourth Indian captain to lose his first T20I in charge. Before Friday, only Virat Kohli against England in 2017, Rishabh Pant against South Africa in 2022, and Shubman Gill against Zimbabwe in 2024 had begun their captaincy tenures with defeats.

India captains on the T20I captaincy debut: Captain Year Opponent Result Virender Sehwag 2006 South Africa Won MS Dhoni 2007 Scotland Won* Suresh Raina 2010 Zimbabwe Won Ajinkya Rahane 2015 Zimbabwe Won Virat Kohli 2017 England Lost Rohit Sharma 2017 Sri Lanka Won Shikhar Dhawan 2021 Sri Lanka Won Rishabh Pant 2022 South Africa Lost Hardik Pandya 2022 Ireland Won KL Rahul 2022 Zimbabwe Won Jasprit Bumrah 2023 Ireland Won Ruturaj Gaikwad 2023 Ireland (Asian Games) Won Suryakumar Yadav 2023 Australia Won Shubman Gill 2024 Zimbabwe Lost Shreyas Iyer 2026 Ireland Lost Team selection to come under scrutiny India's team combination is certain to come under scrutiny after the defeat. Despite playing three specialist seamers and fielding an experienced batting line-up featuring Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, India failed to justify the faith shown in them. Overall, 11 of India’s 15 T20I captains have won their opening match as skipper, making Iyer’s start an unusual one. The defeat was also India’s first in a bilateral T20I series opener since Gill’s Zimbabwe loss two years ago.

Apart from Abhishek's whirlwind knock, none of the recognised batters crossed 25. The bowling attack also allowed Ireland to recover after reducing the hosts to 51/4, with Delany taking 27 runs off Prasidh Krishna's final over to swing the innings.

ALSO READ: Latham-Conway's 317 rewrites New Zealand's Test record book vs England The performance leaves the management with several questions ahead of Sunday's series finale.

Will Vaibhav finally get his chance?

The biggest selection talking point before the series was not whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserved a place in the squad — it was whether the 15-year-old had done enough to force his way into the playing XI.

Few could argue against his credentials. Sooryavanshi arrived in Ireland after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 776 runs, smashing 72 sixes and being named the Most Valuable Player. He carried that form into the India A tour of Sri Lanka, blasting 94 off just 29 balls, including the fastest List A fifty in history off 11 deliveries.

Yet India preferred continuity, with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insisting in the press conference before the series opener that it would be unfair to leave out established performers simply to accommodate the teenager.

That decision will inevitably come under greater scrutiny after India's batting collapse in Belfast. With the visitors needing a victory in the second and final T20I to level the series, the management now faces a key selection call: persist with the experienced batting group or hand Sooryavanshi the international debut many believe his recent exploits have already warranted.

Irish debutants come out of syllabus

While India's teenage sensation waited for his opportunity, it was Ireland's newcomers who stole the headlines.

Fast bowlers Matt Hollard and Jai Moondra made dream starts to their international careers after receiving their maiden T20I caps. Before the match, Tucker had expressed confidence in both youngsters, describing Moondra as a quality new-ball bowler and Hollard as "a wicket-taker".

They lived up to that billing. Hollard dismissed Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar to finish with figures of 3/28, while Moondra removed Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Along with Humphreys' three wickets, Ireland's inexperienced attack comfortably outbowled the reigning world champions.

India become eighth Test-playing nation to lose to Ireland

The victory marked another significant milestone in Ireland's rise in international cricket.

India became the eighth Test-playing nation to lose a T20I against Ireland, joining England, South Africa, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Only Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia remain unbeaten against Ireland in the format among Test-playing nations.