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It was our collective decision: Rajeev Shukla on Asia Cup trophy row

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final on Sunday in Dubai but did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, continuing a trend started by the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday said Indian women team's refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi was Board's "collective decision" and the Asian Cricket Council chairman also "did not raise any objection" to it.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final on Sunday in Dubai but did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, continuing a trend started by the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup following last year's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

"We discussed the matter among ourselves and decided that we would not accept it (trophy) from him. It was our collective decision. He (Naqvi) also did not raise any objection to it," Shukla told reporters after arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with the team.

 

"We informed our team accordingly, and he presented it to whoever he had to and then left," Shukla added.

The veteran administrator's words mirrored the stance of BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

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"We had taken a conscious decision considering all prevailing aspects, and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances," Saikia had told PTI earlier.

Some images had surfaced earlier of Saikia talking to Naqvi during the Asia Cup final but Shukla said it was a mere "routine interaction." "What Saikia ji said is absolutely correct. When you are at a match, everyone is present there and interacts in a professional capacity.

Therefore, I do not think there should be so much criticism over that," he said.

Shukla also congratulated the team on the Asia Cup triumph, and expressed confidence in the team doing well in the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

"We became Asia Cup champions. Our women have once again made us proud and we will continue to win in the future.

"The team is now heading to Japan and we are fully confident that we will secure a victory there as well," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:59 AM IST