Japan vs India T20I: Why was the wide call overturned in the final over?

A two-run victory for India over Japan in Sano on Tuesday came with an unusual footnote: a late umpiring decision that briefly changed the equation of a match that had already produced an unlikely contest.

Japan, chasing 33 in a five-over innings after rain curtailed the game, were still within reach of a historic upset when Axar Patel bowled the final over. The hosts eventually finished on 30/3, but the sequence surrounding one delivery became the biggest talking point after the match.

With Japan needing six runs from four balls, the umpire initially signalled Axar's delivery as a wide. That immediately altered the situation, giving Japan an additional run and keeping the delivery outside the count of legal balls.

The decision, however, was withdrawn almost immediately. The officials judged that the ball was legal, meaning Japan lost the extra run and the delivery was counted as one of the four balls remaining in the over.

India captain Shreyas Iyer had approached the umpire after the original signal, visibly questioning the call. The decision was subsequently changed, leaving Japan with the original equation and India still defending a target of 33.

That reversal proved significant because there was almost nothing separating the two sides at the finish. Japan ended their five overs on 30/3, only two runs short of India's total.

What the rules say about changing a decision

The key issue surrounding the incident is whether an umpire can withdraw a wide signal after making it.

The ICC's T20I playing conditions allow an umpire to correct a decision when the correction is made promptly. An initial signal, therefore, does not necessarily become permanent the instant it is made, provided the umpire acts within the permitted window.

Wide decisions themselves depend on the position of the ball in relation to the striker. The umpire has to assess whether the delivery was sufficiently beyond the batter's reach to qualify as a wide. The batter's movement can also form part of that assessment.

A delivery that is within reach of a conventional cricket stroke should not be called wide simply because it passes away from the batter. Similarly, a batter's movement can influence whether a delivery should be considered wide.

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026 Sept 23: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming That distinction was particularly important in Sano because the initial signal was not retained on the final scorecard. The one-run penalty disappeared and the ball remained a legal delivery.

Japan missed the chance to pull off an upset

The controversy would probably have attracted far less attention had India won comfortably. Instead, Japan pushed the reigning T20 World Cup champions all the way.

India's innings produced only 32/4 from their five overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16, while Japan's teenage spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze claimed two wickets and helped prevent India from posting a bigger total.

The hosts then made a determined attempt to chase down the target. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming scored 12 and Benjamin Ito-Davis added nine, but India's bowlers kept the pressure on by taking wickets at important stages.

Washington Sundar claimed two wickets, while Axar conceded only seven runs from his two overs.

The final over consequently carried enormous significance. Japan needed runs quickly, and the initial wide signal appeared to offer them an extra run at a crucial stage. Its withdrawal restored India's advantage and left Japan needing to find the required runs from the legal deliveries that remained, which they were unable to do.

No third umpire for the match

The match also did not have a third umpire listed, with Chris Brown and Chris Thurgate serving as the on-field officials.

That meant the disputed decision was handled by the umpires at the venue. After the initial wide signal, the call was corrected while the sequence was still in progress.

The final result was therefore not changed by the controversy, but the closeness of the contest ensured that the decision remained central to the discussion around the game.