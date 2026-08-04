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Home / Cricket / News / Jay Shah opens Tanzania's first ICC-approved international cricket arena

Jay Shah opens Tanzania's first ICC-approved international cricket arena

Congratulating Cricket Tanzania on the landmark achievement, Shah lauded the collective efforts that helped establish world-class cricket infrastructure in the country

Jay Shah

Jay Shah | Source: PTI

Press Trust of India Dodoma (Tanzania)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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ICC chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Arena, the country's first ICC-approved cricket venue, marking a significant milestone in the development of the sport in Tanzania and across Africa.

Congratulating Cricket Tanzania on the landmark achievement, Shah lauded the collective efforts that helped establish world-class cricket infrastructure in the country.

"Congratulations to Cricket Tanzania on the opening of the Tanzania Cricket Arena - a landmark moment for cricket in Tanzania and across Africa.

"It was an honour to officially inaugurate this terrific new facility, the first ICC-approved cricket arena in the country. The venue is a testament to the vision, dedication and hard work of everyone involved in growing the game in Tanzania," Shah posted on his social media handles.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jay Shah ICC Cricket News

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:26 AM IST