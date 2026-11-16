Jay Shah secures second term as ICC chairman after unopposed reappointment

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has unanimously reappointed Jay Shah for a second term as its chairman, ensuring continuity in the global governing body's leadership as cricket prepares for a significant phase of expansion. Shah's reappointment was announced following a proposal by ICC directors during the Board meetings in Bali.

The decision comes as the sport prepares for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, alongside plans to expand its global reach, commercial opportunities and participation pathways. During his second term, Shah will continue to work with ICC member boards on strengthening international cricket, developing the women's game, supporting Associate Members and maintaining the integrity of the sport.

Following his reappointment, Shah thanked the ICC Board for its confidence and said his focus would be on building a sustainable future for cricket while creating opportunities for players, fans and commercial partners across different markets.

Jay Shah on second term as ICC chairman

Shah said he was honoured by the confidence placed in him by the ICC Board and acknowledged the support of its directors. He described the position as both a privilege and a responsibility, adding that he would continue working with member boards to advance cricket globally.

He identified cricket's return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 as one of the major opportunities ahead, saying the event could introduce the sport to new audiences and encourage a new generation to take up the game.

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ICC members welcome Shah's reappointment

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Richard Thompson congratulated Shah on his reappointment, describing it as an important development for international cricket.

Thompson said the ICC would need to strengthen the international calendar, protect the relevance of bilateral cricket and ensure major tournaments remained central to the sport's future. He also stressed the importance of balancing cricket's traditions with new audiences, innovation and changing commercial requirements.

ICC Independent Director Ros Rivaz also welcomed Shah's continued leadership, particularly in the context of women's cricket. She called for further investment in the women's game and the development of opportunities for female cricketers across different countries, including those whose playing opportunities had been disrupted.

ICC deputy chairman backs Shah's leadership

ICC Deputy Chairman and Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said Shah had demonstrated a commitment to bringing member boards together around a common vision for the sport.

Mukuhlani also pointed to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, as an important opportunity to expand cricket's reach across Africa and strengthen the region's cricketing infrastructure.

New Zealand Cricket director Roger Twose also congratulated Shah, saying his reappointment provided continuity as international cricket navigated changes across formats and markets. He stressed the need to maintain a sustainable international cricket ecosystem while preparing for major events, including the LA28 Olympics.

ICC Associate Members seek greater opportunities

ICC Associate Member chairman Gurumurthy Palani welcomed Shah's second term and called for greater opportunities for countries developing their cricketing infrastructure.

Palani said the global expansion of cricket needed to translate into better access to high-level competitions, stronger development pathways and investment in sustainable cricketing structures for Associate Members.

The ICC Board has also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the sport's foundations, expanding opportunities for Associate Members, developing women's cricket and protecting the integrity of international competitions.

Shah's second term will come during a period in which the ICC is looking to increase cricket's global participation and commercial reach, with the sport's return to the Olympics forming a central part of its long-term plans.