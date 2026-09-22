JPN vs IND one-off T20I live streaming: How to watch today's cricket match?

Japan will host India in a historic one-off T20 International on Tuesday, with the fixture bringing the reigning T20 World Cup champions up against a side ranked 41st in the format. The match comes just days before India begin their Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya and will serve as an important preparation opportunity for Shreyas Iyer’s team.

For Japan, the contest offers a chance to test their players against some of the biggest names in the game as they continue to develop cricket in a baseball-dominated sporting culture. The match is also part of celebrations marking 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

Japan eye chance to make an impact

Ranked 41st in T20Is, Japan will face the reigning T20 World Cup champions at the Sano International Cricket Ground, around 100 km from Tokyo. The 2,000-capacity venue, which is also used for baseball, is expected to draw a significant crowd for the landmark fixture.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Japan’s leading T20I run-scorer, will captain the hosts. Japan have left out players who are eligible under ICC T20I regulations but do not meet Asian Games eligibility rules as they prepare for the continental tournament.

Kadowaki-Fleming has made it clear that Japan intend to compete rather than simply mark the occasion. The hosts will look to showcase the progress of a sport that remains on the fringes of Japan’s traditionally baseball-dominated sporting landscape.

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026 Sept 22 schedule, India medal-event timings, live streaming A typhoon threat could disrupt the match, but the fixture has already attracted increased attention from Japanese media and cricket followers.

India eye Asian Games preparation

Shreyas Iyer will lead India as they begin their preparations for the Asian Games, where their campaign starts on September 28 with a quarterfinal against an opponent yet to be decided.

The spotlight will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the youngest member of India’s 501-strong Asian Games contingent. The young batter will be among the players looking to make an impression before the continental tournament.

With India bringing considerable T20 experience and Japan seeking to test themselves against elite opposition, the contest offers both teams a useful examination ahead of their respective Asian Games campaigns.

Japan vs India one-off T20I: Playing 11

Japan playing 11 (probable): Wataru Miyauchi, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Kendel Fleming (C), Benjamin Ito, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alester Fleming, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Charlie Hara-Hinze

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Japan vs India: Head-to-head in T20s

The Japan vs India one-off T20I match at Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday will be their first head-to-head encounter in international cricket.

Japan vs India one-off T20I: Full squad

Japan full squad: Kendel Fleming (c), Shirai Patmore (w), Alester Fleming, Benjamin Ito Davis, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Tsuyoshi Takada, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Shoma Slater, Jake Kusuda-Nairn

India full squad: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Japan vs India one-off T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the Japan vs India one-off T20I match take place?

The one-off T20I match between Japan and India will be played on Tuesday, September 22.

What will be the venue for the Japan vs India one-off T20I match on Tuesday?

Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto, will host the one-off T20I match between Japan and India.

What time will the toss for the Japan vs India one-off T20I match take place?

The toss for the Japan vs India one-off T20I match will take place at 9 am IST.

What time will the Japan vs India one-off T20I match begin?

The Japan vs India one-off T20I match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Japan vs India one-off T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the Japan vs India one-off T20I match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Japan vs India one-off T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the Japan vs India one-off T20I match will be available on FanCode through its app and website in India.