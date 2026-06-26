Latham-Conway's 317 rewrites New Zealand's Test record book vs England

Tom Latham and Devon Conway did not merely build an opening partnership in Nottingham. They redrew a major part of New Zealand’s Test record book against England.

Their 317-run stand for the first wicket on Thursday became the highest partnership for any wicket by a New Zealand pair against England, going past a mark that had stood since 1930. The previous record was the 276-run opening stand between Stewie Dempster and Jackie Mills in Wellington, in only New Zealand’s second Test match.

New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates with Devon Conway after reaching his century. Photo: Reuters Nearly 95 years later, Latham and Conway carried that legacy into another era. Against an England attack searching for early movement and control, the two left-handers gave New Zealand a start of rare authority and turned the opening day of the Nottingham Test into a statistical milestone.

New Zealand’s third-highest opening stand

The 317-run partnership is now the third-highest opening stand in New Zealand’s Test history. Only two have been bigger: Terry Jarvis and Glenn Turner’s 387 against the West Indies at Georgetown in 1972, and Latham and Conway’s own 323 against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui last December.

By the time England finally broke through, the damage was already done. New Zealand had not only taken control of the day 1, but had also placed one of their modern opening pairs alongside the country’s most famous long-format partnerships.

A rare 300-plus stand in England

Opening partnerships of 300 or more are rare in England. Latham and Conway became only the third opening pair to achieve the feat in a Test in the country.

The previous two were also visiting pairs: Geoff Marsh and Mark Taylor, who added 329 for Australia at Nottingham in 1989, and Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs, who put on 338 for South Africa at Birmingham in 2003.

Those three remain the only 300-plus opening stands England have conceded in Test cricket. Latham and Conway’s effort was also the first 300-plus partnership for any wicket against England since Steven Smith and Mitchell Marsh added 301 for Australia at the WACA in 2017.

Among visiting pairs, it was the first 300-plus stand for any wicket against England since Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis shared an unbroken 377 for South Africa at The Oval in 2012.

Latham-Conway join elite opening company

The Nottingham partnership also elevated Latham and Conway into rare company among Test openers. It was their second 300-plus stand together, making them only the second opening pair in Test history to record multiple partnerships of 300 or more.

The only pair ahead of them is Smith and Gibbs, who had three such stands for South Africa.

Within New Zealand cricket, Latham and Conway became only the second pair with multiple 300-plus partnerships for any wicket in Tests. Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson are the other pair with two such stands.

Their six century stands for the opening wicket are now the most by a New Zealand pair in Tests, surpassing the five shared by John Wright and Trevor Franklin.

Latham and Conway have also become the first New Zealand opening pair to cross 2,000 partnership runs in Test cricket.

Twin 150s add to England’s punishment

The record stand was built on balance. This was not one dominant innings carried by a supporting partner. Both Latham and Conway crossed 150, making it only the second instance of both New Zealand openers scoring 150-plus in the same Test innings.

The first came in 1972, when Jarvis and Turner did so against the West Indies.

Against England, Latham and Conway became only the second opening pair to score 150-plus each in the same Test innings, matching the feat achieved by Smith and Gibbs at Birmingham in 2003.

For Latham, the innings strengthened his standing among New Zealand’s most prolific Test batters. It was his seventh score of 150 or more in Tests, the second-most by a New Zealand batter after Williamson’s 11. All seven of Latham’s 150-plus scores have come as an opener.

Among New Zealand openers, Latham leads the list for 150-plus Test scores, with Conway second on four.

England endure their heaviest first-day toll in years

New Zealand ended the opening day on 361 for 4. That total carried its own weight. It was the most runs England had conceded on the first day of a men’s Test since South Africa made 362 for 4 at The Oval in 2003.

For England, the day was defined by long spells of waiting. The new ball did not bring the early reward they needed, and once Latham and Conway settled, the innings moved from resistance to command.

The visitors’ 361 was also the joint-second-most New Zealand have scored on the opening day of an away Test. Their only higher first-day overseas total remains 452 for 9 against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2005. New Zealand had also made 361 for 5 against Ireland in Belfast last month.