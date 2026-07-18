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Home / Cricket / News / Lord's ODI won't be Rohit Sharma's last, says BCCI's Devajit Saikia

Lord's ODI won't be Rohit Sharma's last, says BCCI's Devajit Saikia

A day after the reports, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has now publicly rejected claims that Lord's would host Rohit's final international appearance.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 12:15 AM IST

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Speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's international future had intensified ahead of India's series-deciding third ODI against England at Lord's, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has moved quickly to dismiss reports suggesting the veteran opener is set to retire after Sunday's clash.
 
Rumours had gathered momentum following reports that the selectors were preparing to move beyond the former India captain as part of the team's long-term plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the board has now categorically denied that any decision has been taken regarding Rohit's future. 
BCCI issues firm clarification
 
A day after the reports surfaced, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly rejected claims that Lord's would host Rohit's final international appearance.
 
 
Speaking to PTI, Saikia said there had been no discussions regarding Rohit's retirement and insisted the experienced opener remains firmly in India's plans.
 
"Want to firmly assert that no discussions on Rohit Sharma playing his last match for India at Lord's. Rohit Sharma is a regular member of the Indian team and will continue to represent India."

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He further clarified that Rohit's future would continue to depend solely on his place within the team's plans.
 
"Rohit Sharma will be playing for India as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI against England won't be Rohit Sharma's last match."
 
The statement represents the first official response from the BCCI since speculation over Rohit's future intensified.
 
Reports suggested selectors were planning for life after Rohit
 
According to a report by The Indian Express, Rohit's future was discussed during meetings involving the senior selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir.
 
The report claimed that selectors had outlined their vision for India's next World Cup cycle, with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to receive an extended run in the ODI setup.
 
It further suggested that Rohit no longer featured prominently in the team's long-term planning and that, despite the veteran's desire to continue playing, the decision on whether to retire had ultimately been left to him.
 
The reported discussions fuelled widespread speculation that the third ODI at Lord's could become an emotional farewell for one of India's greatest white-ball cricketers. 
 
Recent form has added to the debate
 
Questions over Rohit's future have largely stemmed from his struggles with the bat in recent months.
 
The 39-year-old scored just 11 runs in the opening ODI before following it up with a painstaking 26 off 47 deliveries in the second match at Cardiff.
 
His knock was notable for the wrong reasons, becoming the slowest ODI innings of his career among scores of 25 or more. Rohit looked far from his fluent best, surviving a couple of chances before eventually falling to Will Jacks.
 
The loss of the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill last year had already indicated that India were beginning a transition towards a younger leadership group, adding further weight to the retirement speculation.
 
Transition remains inevitable
 
While the board has dismissed immediate retirement rumours, India's long-term succession planning remains a major talking point.
 
With the 2027 ODI World Cup still nearly two years away, selectors are expected to gradually integrate younger players into the setup. Jaiswal is widely viewed as one of the leading contenders to establish himself at the top of the order, while Gill has already taken over the ODI captaincy.
 
At 39, Rohit faces the challenge of maintaining both form and fitness if he is to remain part of India's plans for another global tournament.
 
Focus shifts back to Lord's
 
For now, attention returns to the cricket.
 
India and England head into Sunday's contest with the three-match series level at 1-1 after England's victory in Cardiff. Rather than being remembered as a farewell, the Lord's ODI now presents Rohit with an opportunity to silence the speculation in the best possible way, with a match-winning performance at the Home of Cricket.
 
Whether his international journey extends well beyond this series remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: according to the BCCI, retirement is not on the agenda just yet.

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 12:14 AM IST

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