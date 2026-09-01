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Home / Cricket / News / Marsh, Head back for ODIs against Zimbabwe and SA; Labuschagne misses out

Marsh, Head back for ODIs against Zimbabwe and SA; Labuschagne misses out

Marsh and prolific run-getter Head had missed the 50-over series in Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh

Press Trust of India Sydney
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne was a notable omission while skipper Mitchell Marsh and fellow opener Travis Head returned to the 17-member Australia squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe and South Africa beginning later this month.

Marsh and prolific run-getter Head had missed the 50-over series in Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year.

The twin series, starting on September 15, assumes added significance for Australia as they begin preparations for next year's ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The pace-bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will miss the Zimbabwe leg before aligning with the squad for the series against South Africa.

 

Youngsters Joel Davies and Ollie Peake have retained their places in the squad following decent performances during Australia's recent series in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

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The three ODIs against Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on September 15, 18 and 20, followed by a three-match series against South Africa in Durban (September 24), Johannesburg (September 27) and Potchefstroom (September 30).

Cummins and Starc have been named for the South Africa leg of the ODI series, with Australia scheduled to immediately follow it with three Tests against the Proteas in October.

"This six-game series is an important lead-in to next year's World Cup, being played in the same countries, for the group," selection chief George Bailey said in a statement.

"As such it's great to have Mitch (Marsh), Travis and Josh returning, then Pat and Mitch (Starc) for the SA leg. This gives us our core of players mixed with some we think will continue to make an impression.

"For Ollie and Joel, who we rate very highly, it's another fantastic opportunity and a further chance for them to continue their exposure and growth in the Australian team," he added.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 1:58 PM IST