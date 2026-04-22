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Mohammad Nawaz under Pakistan Cricket Board probe after positive drug test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it has initiated formal proceedings following notification from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mohd Nawaz

Mohd Nawaz

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

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Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has come under official scrutiny after returning a positive test for a recreational drug, raising concerns within the cricketing fraternity.  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it has initiated formal proceedings following notification from the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to a PCB spokesperson, the governing body is currently following due protocol, with findings expected to be communicated back to the ICC shortly.
 
Impact on County cricket plans 
The development has directly affected Nawaz’s anticipated stint in England’s T20 Blast. The 32-year-old had been in advanced discussions with Surrey and was expected to participate for the full duration of the tournament, scheduled from late May to mid-July. However, in light of the ongoing investigation, the agreement has now been called off.  Although Nawaz had earlier received a No-Objection Certificate from the PCB, the recent revelations forced a halt to the deal. Surrey has chosen not to issue a public statement regarding the matter as they too will take their time to assess the situation at hand. 
 
 
Tournament performance in question 

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Sources indicate that the positive test traces back to the T20 World Cup held earlier this year in Sri Lanka. Nawaz featured in all seven matches for Pakistan during the competition, contributing modestly with both bat and ball. His performance included 15 runs and seven wickets, as Pakistan exited the tournament in the Super Eight stage.
 
Continuing domestic commitments 
Despite the controversy, Nawaz has remained active in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), representing Multan Sultans. In a recent fixture in Karachi, he delivered three overs without taking a wicket during his side’s victory. The ICC has refrained from commenting publicly, leaving the cricket community awaiting further clarity as the situation unfolds.

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Topics : Cricket News Pakistan cricket team

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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