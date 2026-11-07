Mohammed Shami retires from Tests: A legacy of seam, swing and 229 wickets

A fading shine rarely meant a fading threat when Mohammed Shami had the ball. Movement with the new ball and swing with the old gave India a fast bowler whose value extended well beyond the opening spell. At Lord’s, he would also help deliver an unforgettable victory with the bat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHAMMAD SHAMI (@mdshami.11) On Friday, Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket, closing a chapter that yielded 229 wickets in 64 matches. The 36-year-old, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy, shared his decision on Instagram and said he would continue playing white-ball cricket.

His farewell came on November 6, exactly 13 years after he first wore India’s Test jersey against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in 2013. Between that beginning and his retirement lay a career shaped by wickets, injuries and the effort of returning to international cricket.

“I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India’s Test jersey, I had only a dream — to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something,” Shami wrote.

“Test cricket is not just a format for me, it is a very special part of my life. Today I am deciding to retire from Test cricket with a heavy heart and unlimited beautiful memories,” he added.

What made Shami effective across conditions?

Shami finished with a bowling average of 27.71 and six five-wicket hauls. Those figures reflect the consistency of a bowler who could remain a wicket-taking option through different stages of an innings.

With a fresh ball, his seam movement and swing tested batters early. As the ball aged, he had the skills to keep searching for breakthroughs, giving India an attacking option even after the opening exchanges.

That adaptability made him an important component of India’s pace attack across conditions. His record in India, South Africa and the West Indies illustrates that reach: Across those three countries, he claimed 131 wickets in 35 Tests at an average below 25.

His contribution connected home assignments with overseas challenges, underlining his effectiveness on different surfaces.

Why do his South Africa spells stand out?

Some of Shami’s most memorable work came in South Africa, where his spells helped India turn competitive positions into victories.

At Johannesburg during the 2018 tour, he took five for 28 in the second innings to help the visitors secure a consolation win. The figures remain among the defining performances of his Test career, combining individual impact with a result India could take away from a difficult series.

On India’s next tour of South Africa, Shami again made a substantial contribution. He claimed eight wickets in the opening Test at Centurion, helping the visitors begin the series with a victory.

The two performances provided lasting examples of his ability to deliver wickets in demanding overseas contests.

How did Shami help turn the Lord’s Test in 2021?

One of his most celebrated contributions came with the bat against England at Lord’s in August 2021. With India under pressure on the final day, Shami struck an unbeaten 56 off 70 balls and shared an unbroken 89-run ninth-wicket partnership with Jasprit Bumrah.

His innings combined resistance with attacking strokes, including six fours and a six. He reached his half-century by launching Moeen Ali into the stands, giving India a moment of celebration during a partnership that changed the direction of the match.

The stand carried India from 209 for eight to a declaration at 298 for eight, setting England a target of 272. India then bowled the hosts out for 120 to complete a 151-run victory. A bowler accustomed to breaking partnerships had helped build the one that gave India the opportunity to win.

What comes next for Shami?

Shami’s final Test appearance came against Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship final at The Oval. Injuries subsequently disrupted his career, and he did not return to the Test side.

He remained an important part of India’s white-ball set-up, although his international appearances stopped after the 2025 Champions Trophy. His retirement announcement now draws a line under his Test career while leaving him available for the shorter formats.

For a bowler whose farewell message returned repeatedly to struggle and comebacks, the decision carries the weight of those interrupted years. His Test record is complete at 229 wickets, alongside memories of decisive spells in Johannesburg and Centurion, and a defiant half-century at Lord’s.