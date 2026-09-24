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Home / Cricket / News / Mumbai Indians appoint Luke Williams as head coach ahead of WPL 2027

Mumbai Indians appoint Luke Williams as head coach ahead of WPL 2027

Keightley has decided to move on from the role of MI head coach after being appointed for the position in September 2025, the franchise said

Luke Williams

Luke Williams

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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Mumbai Indians on Thursday appointed Luke Williams as their head coach after parting ways with Lisa Keightley ahead of the Women's Premier League 2027.

Keightley has decided to move on from the role of MI head coach after being appointed for the position in September 2025, the franchise said.

"Mumbai Indians have announced that Lisa Keightley has decided to move on from her role as head coach of Mumbai Indians, with Luke Williams appointed as her successor ahead of the 2027 Women's Premier League season," the franchise said in a statement.

With the former Australian batter Keightley as their head coach, the two-time winners Mumbai Indians had finished fourth in the five-team tournament for their worst performance in four seasons of the tournament. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

 

Mumbai Indians had won the WPL in 2023 and 2025 while finishing in the Eliminator in 2024.

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"We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success," said Williams.

Williams had worked as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their maiden title triumph in WPL 2025. He has also worked in similar roles with the Southern Brave Women in The Hundred and at the Adelaide Strikers Women in Women's Big Bash League, alongside being the assistant coach of the men's team in the BBL.

"Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women's game, and a strong commitment to developing players," said team owner Nita Ambani.

Williams is a three-time winner of the Bradman Medal for grade cricket in 2005-06, 2007-08, and 2009-10. Williams has also worked under former Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards in England's coaching staff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 4:32 PM IST