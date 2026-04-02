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Mumbai metropolitan region to get massive 1 lakh seat cricket stadium soon

Mumbai cricket chief Ajinkya Naik has met officials of the the state government to expedite the development of a one lakh capacity stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mumbai to get a third stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan region soon

Mumbai to get a third stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan region soon

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

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Mumbai cricket chief Ajinkya Naik has met officials of the the state government to expedite the development of a one lakh capacity stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Naik recently met officials from City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) to discuss the mega project that has been proposed for a while. 

"This initiative marks a defining moment for Maharashtra's sporting ecosystem. A 1 lakh capacity stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will not only elevate Mumbai cricket but also firmly position Maharashtra on the global sporting map.

 

"This world-class infrastructure will create unparalleled opportunities for player development, provide critical exposure to emerging talent, and strengthen the cricketing ecosystem across all levels," said Naik in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Cricket News Mumbai

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

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