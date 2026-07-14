Muzumdar credits aggression and patience for India's Test triumph at Lord's

Tons of patience mixed with the right amount of aggression was the key to Indian women's cricket team's epic Test win over England, said chief coach Amol Muzumdar as he lauded centurion Yastika Bhatia for her "special knock" and pacer Kranti Gaud for her "controlled line and length." Gaud's seven-wicket match haul and Bhatia's hundred played a big role in India's historic 270-run win over England in what was the first ever women's Test played on the hallowed turf of Lord's.

"Yeah, you can say that (it was a perfect game). We batted well, we bowled extremely well and we fielded even better, it was a good game for us," Muzumdar said during the press-conference.

"I wouldn't be able to pinpoint one particular thing ... I think we were disciplined in our approach towards our batting. And disciplined in our bowling as well, sticking to the basics of cricket.

"While bowling, as I said, good line and length, controlled line and length. Aggression mixed with patience. So I think that was a key factor for this win." Bhatia's 113 off 158 in the second innings helped India set England a mammoth 457-run target. The hosts could manage just 186 in 62.5 overs.

"I think it was a special knock. Needless to say that coming at Lord's has to be a brilliant one. One which she and all the team members would remember," Muzumdar said.

"Not just that, I was really impressed with the way she has come out of the injuries. Last couple of years, she has been tormented with some major injuries.

"And the way she has defied all those things and stayed true to the game. Also, her shot selection was superb, I felt. And she paced her innings really well. So I guess it was a lovely knock to watch from outside." Gaud emerged as the Player of the match after snapping 5/37 and 2/54 in the two innings.

"I think Kranti, the control that she showed was superb. She was just right there in the channel. Her control on her line and length was superb, never erred on the shorter side.

"Probably an odd delivery here and there, but she was more or less on the good length area, which we have been speaking about for a long time, and I think she has got the rewards of just sticking to controlled line and length." We've world-class players Asked if India worked on their batting ahead of the match, Muzumdar said: "I think we always know in the group that our batting is our strength. We have got some terrific world-class players, Smriti (Mandhana), Jamie (Jamimah Rodrigues), Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur), Deepti (Sharma), Shafali (Verma), and also not to forget Richa (Ghosh). They are world-class players.

On Bhatia's wicket-keeping role in red-ball cricket, the India coach said: "Yastika, whenever she was available, she was our first choice keeper. And she proved it really nicely.

"She also took some good catches. And yeah, I mean, going forward, that will be the case. Yastika did her debut, I think, a couple of years back against England at DY Patil Stadium." On a potential Women's World Test Championship, Muzumdar said: "Obviously, we would be pleased if that happens...I've always maintained that Test Cricket is the ultimate format of the game. And our group knows it. Not just the leadership group, but also the players coming through.

"They also know that Test Cricket is something that we really pride ourselves in. And yeah, we've played three Test matches. We will be playing three Test matches in this year. We played one in Australia. We've played now here at Lord's. And then we've got one in South Africa in December.

"So I think there are three Test matches in a year. Why not? I mean, but I'm not the one to judge it or throw light on it. But I think, yeah, if that happens, great.