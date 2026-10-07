Naman Dhir awaits batting opportunity after impressive bowling debut vs WI

India all-rounder Naman Dhir, who made a dream debut in the first T20 International against the West Indies, was happy to contribute with his bowling, though he is still "awaiting an opportunity" with the bat, which remains his primary strength.

On his T20I debut, Naman returned impressive figures of 3 for 31 with his off-spin bowling to help India bundle out West Indies for 171 - a target India chased down in 14.4 overs, riding on skipper Shreyas Iyer's maiden T20I ton (102 not out off 43 balls).

"I am still waiting for my chance in batting, and I will be happy if get a chance with the bat. But I am happy that I could contribute with the ball and the team won," Naman said at the post-match press conference here on Tuesday.

Naman said the pitch at the Ekana stadium ensured that one bowled a bit slower as far as the spinners were concerned.

"Obviously the first wicket which I got today was an achievement for me, but at the same time it is all about executing your plans. The wicket demanded that I bowl a bit slower, which, at the end of the day, bore fruit," he said.

"I have been bowling for quite a long time, it's not that I have started now. In IPL, you see me bowling less because of the impact player rule, but it's not that I am not being bowling, and in future I will continue to perform well with the ball." "I saw Axar (Patel) bhai bowling at a slower pace and it was turning, and then I thought if I bowl a bit slow, I will get grip from the wicket and get some wickets. So I stuck to my plans and I guess the result came out." He credited the IPL for his growth in the game.

"IPL prepares you for international cricket. Then, when you are playing IPL for a team like Mumbai Indians, I think you can prepare yourself for the big level." Naman said it was always his dream to represent India and make his father proud.

"Obviously it was a great feeling when I got the India call, that time I was in the Ranji Trophy camp in PCA (Punjab Cricket Association). It was a surreal feeling, I was with my friends. Then the first person I called was my father. He was emotional.

"Every child dreams of representing his country and it was special for me hailing from a small town," said the 26-year-old Naman, who comes from Ambala.