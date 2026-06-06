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New captain to new faces: What to expect from India selection for UK tour

BCCI, along with India's squad for the bilateral series against Ireland and England, will also announce the squad for the Asian Games 2026 later this year

BCCI plans major changes with India's UK tour

BCCI plans major changes with India's UK tour

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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The BCCI selection committee is all set to announce India’s squad for the United Kingdom (UK) tour (Ireland and England) on Saturday at 1 pm IST, with major changes set to take place.
 
As per reports, the BCCI will be announcing a new T20I captain, with Shreyas Iyer or Tilak Varma likely to replace Suryakumar Yadav. The selection committee is also expected to add some new faces to the Men in Blue setup going into the new T20I cycle.
 
Let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from India's squad selection for the UK tour.

Iyer emerges as a leading contender for T20I captaincy

One of the strongest candidates to take over the T20I captaincy is Shreyas Iyer. Fresh from a successful IPL campaign as captain, Iyer has strengthened his credentials through consistent leadership performances in domestic and franchise cricket.
 
 
Iyer, in the last six years, has led three IPL franchises to the final (DC, KKR and PBKS) and has won the title with one of them (KKR). His experience and proven ability to manage high-pressure situations make him a serious option should the role become available. 

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Tilak Varma viewed as a long-term investment

Selectors are also closely monitoring Tilak Varma, who is increasingly being seen as a potential long-term leader. The left-hander's age, temperament and growth trajectory have made him an attractive candidate for the future.
 
As part of the assessment process, Tilak was handed captaincy responsibilities during the India A tour of Sri Lanka. The assignment provided selectors with an opportunity to evaluate his tactical awareness, decision-making and leadership skills in an international setting before considering him for a bigger role with the senior T20I side.

Sanju Samson remains in the mix

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is believed to be a strong admirer of Sanju Samson's leadership qualities and his contribution during India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign. However, selectors are reportedly yet to be fully convinced about Samson’s long-term consistency and are unlikely to look towards him as the new leader of India's T20I setup.

New faces on the horizon

BCCI, along with India’s squad for the bilateral series against Ireland and England, will also announce the squad for the Asian Games 2026 later this year.
 
Many new faces are expected to make the cut in both squads, with 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi leading the charge. The Bihar-based batter finished as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 and is expected to earn an India cap either in the Ireland series or in India’s squad for the Asian Games.
 
Apart from Suryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey, who have been added to India’s Test and ODI setup for the Afghanistan series, could also be considered for T20I debuts.

No place for Surya?

One of the biggest questions around the selection will be whether Suryakumar Yadav, if he loses the T20I captaincy, will retain his place in the Men in Blue setup. The T20 World Cup 2026-winning captain has had subpar returns with the bat over the last three years and was not particularly impressive in IPL 2026.
 
The BCCI is likely to look beyond the Mumbai-based batter, allowing new faces to take up the spot .

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Topics : India cricket team Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav India vs England India vs Ireland Asian Games

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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