New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson ruled out of India T20Is with calf injury

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was on Thursday ruled out of last two T20 Internationals against India due to a calf injury that he sustained during the second game of the five-match series.

Matt Fisher has been named his replacement for the remainder of the series that India has already clinched by taking a 3-0 lead. The fourth match is scheduled to be held here on Friday.

"Ferguson experienced pain in his right-calf during the second T20 at Hagley Oval and subsequent scans confirmed a low-grade tear, and he is expected to require another week or so of recovery before returning to play," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a statement.

Pacer Matt Henry, who is also out of the T20 series, was also assessed following pain in his right quadricep during the second game.

"...scans have shown he's picked up a low-grade tear requiring one-to-two weeks recovery. Henry, who was set to return to the BLACKCAPS for the upcoming ODI series due to planned workload management, remains on track," said NZC.

Fisher, who joined the T20 squad in Wellington as bowling cover, will replace Ferguson for the remainder of the series, while Central Stags fast-bowler Brett Randell has been called up to the New Zealand A squad for the second match against India A to fill Fisher's place.

As per the planned workload management of Kyle Jamieson, he will remain in Wellington and is available for Canterbury's second round of Ford Trophy on Saturday. He will then re-join the New Zealand side on Monday for the ODI series.

Head coach Rob Walter said he was optimistic Ferguson and Henry would be involved in the ODIs against India beginning on November 4.

"We're gutted for Lockie and Matt. Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket but it doesn't make it any easier when you have to miss games.

"Fortunately for Matt he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we're hopeful he'll still play a key role in the ODIs.

"I know Lockie was fizzing to play in front of a sell-out home crowd at Eden Park tomorrow, but he's determined to be back for the ODIs," said Walter.