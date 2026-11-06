New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

India will look to build on their winning start and strengthen their position in the five-match ODI series when they take on Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. Shubman Gill's side secured a five-wicket victory in the rain-affected opening match at Eden Park in Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The visitors will be keen to carry their momentum into the Wellington encounter, having restricted New Zealand to 185 before completing a revised target of 143 in 22.4 overs under the DLS method. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back on home soil and level the series after their batting line-up struggled in the opener.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, the series remains an important opportunity for both teams to assess their combinations and test their bench strength. However, the hosts have suffered another setback ahead of the second ODI, with Devon Conway ruled out of the remainder of the series following a concussion.

India look to maintain winning momentum

India's bowling attack will be keen to build on its impressive performance in Auckland, where Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets and Gurnoor Brar picked up three to bowl New Zealand out for 185 in 40.2 overs. Anshul Kamboj also made an impact, returning figures of 2/22 to earn the Player of the Match award.

With the bat, Virat Kohli led India's chase with a 51-ball 74, while Shubman Gill contributed 37 off 56 deliveries. However, Rohit Sharma fell for a duck, and India lost five wickets despite chasing a revised target of 143 in 32 overs. The experienced batting pair will look to spend more time at the crease in Wellington.

India will continue to miss Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the ODI series, while Prasidh Krishna remains unavailable after failing to secure fitness clearance following a hamstring injury. Auqib Nabi has been included as Prasidh's replacement for the first three ODIs. Gill will also have Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh among his bowling options.

Santner faces fresh selection concerns after Conway setback

New Zealand will be under pressure to respond after their batting collapse in the series opener. Tim Seifert top-scored with 38 off 43 balls, while Glenn Phillips contributed 30 and Blair Tickner provided a late push with 34 off 23 deliveries. However, the hosts failed to build substantial partnerships against India's bowling attack.

The hosts have suffered another setback ahead of the Wellington fixture, with Devon Conway ruled out of the remaining ODIs after sustaining a concussion during a training session collision with Matt Henry. New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Friday that Henry has been cleared of concussion and is available following the incident.

ALSO READ: IPL 2027: CSK trade Khaleel, Ellis for SRH's Livingstone, Edwards New Zealand were already without Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman, who have been ruled out of the series through injuries. Mitchell Santner will therefore rely on experienced players such as Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell to provide stability to the batting line-up. The hosts will also look towards Jacob Duffy, who claimed three wickets in the opening ODI, to lead their bowling effort as they attempt to level the series.

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand vs India: Head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches: 124

New Zealand won: 52

India won: 64

Tied: 1

No result: 7

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI: Full squad

New Zealand full squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham (w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson

India full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match take place?

The second ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday, November 7.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match on Saturday?

Hnry Stadium in Wellington will host the second ODI match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match will take place at 7:00 am IST.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the second ODI match between New Zealand and India in India.