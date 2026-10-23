New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

After a thrilling 226-run chase on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the series, Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will be hoping to extend their lead to 2-0 when they take on Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the second T20I on Saturday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The venue for the second game is the same as the first, so fans can expect another high-scoring encounter, with both teams struggling to find the perfect rhythm with the ball on the long tour ahead of them. Moreover, the fans are likely to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi return to the playing 11 with Ishan Kishan ruled out of the game due to injury.

Kiwis aim to improve bowling and fielding

New Zealand’s performance with the bat in the first game was exceptional, as all the players contributed to put a massive total of 225 on the board, which was their highest T20I total at home and their joint-highest against India in the format.

However, getting hammered for 94 runs in the powerplay and allowing India’s lower-middle order to rebuild momentum late after securing four quick wickets did not help their case. On top of that, they were also sloppy in the field, allowing the visitors to take easy runs and giving them lifelines.

ALSO READ: Rathnayake's ton helps SL record second-highest chase in ODI history vs ENG New Zealand’s top scorer in the first game, Glenn Phillips, also highlighted the issues with fielding and middle-overs bowling after the match and said that the hosts needed to fix them quickly if they wished to turn the series around.

India continue to bank on openers

While India successfully managed to chase down a mammoth total on Thursday, the majority of the work was once again done by the openers, who added 93 runs in just 35 balls to give India a perfect start.

However, they lost quick wickets after that, which could possibly have been caused by the change in the batting order, with Ishan Kishan being dropped to No. 5, while Tilak Varma got a chance at No. 3. Neither batter was able to score big, putting India in a troublesome position before cameos from Axar, Iyer and Naman bailed them out. Now, with Ishan out injury for the second match the men in blue could see another change in batting order with Vaibhav likely to open the innings with Abhishek, while Sanju batting at number three spot.

On top of that, their bowling once again conceded 200-plus runs, making it their fourth straight completed game in which they conceded that many runs. India will need their bowlers to step up in the coming game if they wish to stay ahead of the hosts in the series.

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

New Zealand vs India: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 32

New Zealand won: 11

India won: 20

Tied: 1

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: Full squad

New Zealand full squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday, October 24.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match on Saturday?

Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second T20I match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live-stream the second T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.