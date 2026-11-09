New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

Shubman Gill-led Team India will look to seal the five-match ODI series with two games to spare when they take on Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand on Tuesday, November 10, at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the third match of the series.

Riding on the form of their bowlers, the Men in Blue lead the series 2-0 after winning the rain-affected first two ODIs by five wickets and four runs, respectively. Meanwhile, the hosts will leave no stone unturned to avoid a repeat of their fate in the preceding T20I series, where they allowed India to clinch the contest with two matches to spare.

With another rain-affected contest on the cards, New Zealand will need their top order to step up against India's in-form pace attack, while the visitors will be keen to address their batting concerns, particularly the form of veteran opener Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma's form and batting order remain concerns

While India's bowling unit has emerged as the biggest positive from the first two matches, the batting performances have left room for improvement. Virat Kohli has been the standout batter, producing a commanding knock at Eden Park, but skipper Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have struggled to make an impact.

Rohit, who managed scores of zero and 23 in the opening two ODIs, will be under pressure to make a substantial contribution. The 39-year-old has adopted a more measured approach over the past year, preferring to build his innings before accelerating. However, the seamer-friendly conditions in New Zealand have exposed his struggles against movement and bounce.

Gill, meanwhile, will be eager to lead India to a series-clinching victory before shifting his attention to the upcoming Test series. The Indian captain is not expected to feature in the final two ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer set to take charge in Tauranga.

India's middle-order combination could also come under scrutiny. Head coach Gautam Gambhir may reconsider the decision to promote Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul at No. 5, particularly after Rahul's unbeaten 26 played a crucial role in the second ODI. Ishan Kishan is also expected to take over wicketkeeping duties for the remaining matches as Rahul joins the Test squad.

The pace attack, featuring Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi, has delivered consistently, putting New Zealand's batters under pressure. However, with the Test series approaching, India could consider resting Mohammed Siraj rather than risking their premier fast bowler in another challenging encounter.

Top-order struggles and injury concerns haunt hosts

For New Zealand, the third ODI presents a must-win opportunity to keep the series alive and avoid another disappointing series defeat against India. Despite playing in familiar home conditions, the Black Caps have struggled to compete, particularly with the bat.

Mitchell Santner's side have found it difficult to cope with India's pace attack, with the top order failing to provide substantial starts in either of the first two matches. Tim Seifert, Will Young and Henry Nicholls will need to improve their performances if New Zealand are to challenge the visitors.

The hosts have also been hit by injuries, with Devon Conway suffering a concussion and Rachin Ravindra picking up an injury. Experienced batter Tom Latham has struggled for runs and will be keen to rediscover his form before joining the Test squad.

New Zealand's bowling resources have also taken a hit, with Blair Tickner ruled out of the third ODI due to a concussion. Kristian Clarke has been called up as his replacement after recently featuring in an unofficial Test against India A.

ALSO READ: Agniveer cricketer Jayant Goyat: The story of Services' Ranji Trophy talent Santner will also hope for better luck at the toss after losing it in both previous matches. With rain and seam-friendly conditions expected to play a role again, New Zealand's bowlers will have an opportunity to challenge India's batting order. However, the hosts will need a significantly improved batting display to prevent India from wrapping up the series early.

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand vs India: Head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches: 125

125 New Zealand won: 52

52 India won: 65

65 Tied: 1

1 No result: 7

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI: Full squad

New Zealand full squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham (w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson

India full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match take place?

The third ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played on Tuesday, November 10.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match on Tuesday?

Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the third ODI match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match will take place at 7:00 am IST.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live-stream the third ODI match between New Zealand and India in India.