New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

After already taking an unassailable lead of 3-0 following a batting masterclass in the third T20I in Wellington, Shreyas Iyer-led Indian cricket team will look to extend their lead over Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand to 4-0 when they take the field at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, October 30, for the penultimate match of the five-match series.

The series so far has been a battle of batters, as all three games to date have been high-scoring affairs. However, the fourth game on Friday could very well be decided by the bowlers, as the average first-innings score in T20Is at Eden Park in Auckland stands at 156.

While conceding 200 runs in less than 15 overs to hand the visitors the match and the series puts the hosts in a slightly more troublesome position in terms of bowling, the Men in Blue have not been very fluent with their bowling attack either, as despite a great start in all the matches, they have allowed the Kiwis to end up putting a high total on the board.

ALSO READ: WPL 2027: Check full squads and salaries of players across all five teams Meanwhile, with the series fate already sealed, we could also see India opting to bat first if they win their fourth toss in a row. On the other hand, Santner will like nothing more than winning the toss and inviting India to bat first, given the chance, with hopes of finally ending their winless run in the series.

New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

New Zealand vs India: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 34

New Zealand won: 11

India won: 22

Tied: 1

New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Full squad

New Zealand full squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Finn Allen, Nathan Smith, Bevon Jacobs

India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?

The fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Friday, October 30.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match on Friday?

Eden Park in Auckland will host the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.