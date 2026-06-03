New Zealand vs India all-format series schedule, venue, live streaming

India will embark on a landmark tour of New Zealand later this year, with the two cricketing nations set to battle across formats in a packed 12-match series from October 22 to December 1. The tour will feature five T20 Internationals, five One-Day Internationals, and two Test matches, making it the biggest men's bilateral series ever hosted by New Zealand.

Biggest Bilateral Series in New Zealand's History

The upcoming tour will break new ground for New Zealand Cricket, marking the highest number of men's international matches the country has staged against a single visiting side. The series is expected to attract significant global attention, given the stature of both teams and the busy schedule spanning all three formats.

T20Is to kick off the tour

The action begins with the shortest format as the first T20I is scheduled to be played in Christchurch on October 22. The five-match T20I series will set the tone for the tour before both sides shift their focus to the 50-over format.

ODI leg to begin in Auckland

Following the completion of the T20I series, India and New Zealand will lock horns in five ODIs. The first match of the one-day series is set to take place at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4, with both teams likely to use the series as a key preparation phase for future ICC events.

Test series returns to New Zealand

The red-ball portion of the tour will commence at the iconic Basin Reserve in Wellington, where the first Test will be played from November 19 to 23. The second and final Test will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1, bringing the six-week tour to an end.

The series will mark India's first Test tour of New Zealand since the 2019-20 season. Since then, New Zealand have visited India twice, including their memorable 2024-25 campaign, when they secured a historic 3-0 Test series sweep on Indian soil.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav doubles his endorsement fee after IPL 2026 heroics: Report India tour of New Zealand schedule New Zealand vs India tour schedule Match Date Venue 1st T20I October 22, 2026 Christchurch 2nd T20I October 24, 2026 Christchurch 3rd T20I October 27, 2026 Wellington 4th T20I October 30, 2026 Auckland 5th T20I November 1, 2026 Hamilton 1st ODI November 4, 2026 Auckland 2nd ODI November 7, 2026 Wellington 3rd ODI November 10, 2026 Hamilton 4th ODI November 13, 2026 Mount Maunganui 5th ODI November 15, 2026 Mount Maunganui 1st Test November 19–23, 2026 Wellington 2nd Test November 27–December 1, 2026 Christchurch Beyond the cricketing action, the tour carries added significance as it forms part of celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The initiative is being supported by the New Zealand Government and will be accompanied by several other sporting events involving the two nations later in the year.

India's tour of New Zealand will begin on October 22.Christchurch, Wellington, Mount Manganui, Hamilton and Auckland will host matches during India's tour of New Zealand.The live telecast details of the New Zealand vs India series will be confirmed soon.The live streaming details of the New Zealand vs India series will be confirmed soon.