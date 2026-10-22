New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: India eye winning start; toss at 12 PM IST

India will look to secure a winning start to their five-match T20I series against New Zealand when Shreyas Iyer leads the side in the opening match today at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The visitors are banking on their formidable batting line-up to overcome the hosts’ pace-friendly conditions.

Iyer’s team enter the contest after a drawn T20I series against the West Indies at home but face a different challenge in New Zealand, where movement off the pitch could test their aggressive batting approach. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson will be key to India’s plans, while the return of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is expected to bolster the bowling attack.

However, India will be without all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, leaving Iyer with questions to address in the bowling department.

New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will look to exploit home conditions through a varied pace attack featuring Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy. Their batting hopes will rest on explosive players such as Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen.

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I LIVE TOSS TIME:

The coin toss between India skipper Shreyas Iyer and New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner for the 1st T20I match will take place at 12 PM IST.

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I live telecast:

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I live streaming:

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match from Christchurch here