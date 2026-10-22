New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: India eye winning start; toss at 12 PM IST
New Zealand vs India LIVE UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will aim to kick-start their New Zealand tour with a win in the first T20I in Christchurch
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will look to secure a winning start to their five-match T20I series against New Zealand when Shreyas Iyer leads the side in the opening match today at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The visitors are banking on their formidable batting line-up to overcome the hosts’ pace-friendly conditions.
Iyer’s team enter the contest after a drawn T20I series against the West Indies at home but face a different challenge in New Zealand, where movement off the pitch could test their aggressive batting approach. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson will be key to India’s plans, while the return of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is expected to bolster the bowling attack.
However, India will be without all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, leaving Iyer with questions to address in the bowling department.
New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will look to exploit home conditions through a varied pace attack featuring Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy. Their batting hopes will rest on explosive players such as Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen.
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Playing 11
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I LIVE TOSS TIME:
The coin toss between India skipper Shreyas Iyer and New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner for the 1st T20I match will take place at 12 PM IST.
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I live telecast:
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I live streaming:
The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match from Christchurch here
12:02 PM
New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: India win the toss
India win the toss and opt to bowl first.
12:00 PM
New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Toss underway
The captains of both teams are out in the middle as the toss for the 1st T20I between New Zealand and India is now underway.
11:50 AM
New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Probable playing 11 of both teams
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
11:40 AM
New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Toss time
The toss for the New Zealand vs India first T20I will take place at 12 PM IST, i.e., in 20 minutes.
11:30 AM
New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both teams will look to kick-start the tour with a win today. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India vs New Zealand T20 cricket Mitchell Santner Shreyas Iyer Cricket News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 11:30 AM IST