No pressure on him: Sitanshu Kotak on Rohit Sharma's struggles in England

The Indian cricket team made a strong start in the three-match ODI series in Birmingham, but fell short in the second match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. England levelled the series 1-1, making the remaining game at Lord's on Sunday the series decider. The third ODI is important as India hopes to avoid a series defeat on their UK tour. Skipper Shubman Gill will be hoping for his first ODI series win as India's permanent captain away from home. However, one more question up for debate before the game is whether this will be the last dance for former India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Many media outlets have reported that Sharma is likely to play his final ODI at Lord's on Sunday as the selectors have reportedly told him they are not looking at him as part of their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Addressing fan concern, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed Sharma, insisting elite players don't succumb to pressure.

Just an off day, says batting coach

Kotak, in a post-match press conference, was asked whether Sharma was under any pressure after back-to-back low scores, especially given that the team has the option of Yashasvi Jaiswal available to replace him. Kotak said that Sharma is too great a player to be under pressure.

He also shed light on Sharma's struggling innings of 26 off 47 balls at a strike rate of just 55.32, saying it was simply one of those days when he was not getting the ball on to the bat or was unable to play the shots he usually does.

The batting coach went on to mention the double bounce on the wicket as one reason why Sharma struggled. Kotak's comments did not hint at the end of the road for India's former T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning captain. They also did not provide any clear indication of whether he remains part of the team's long-term plans.

Not the first instance of retirement rumours

The claims of Sharma's possible ODI retirement after the third ODI against England are not the first instance in which media houses have claimed that the opener has reached the end of his international career. The retirement talks have intensified ever since Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2025. The first instance came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when many claimed that he would retire after the end of the tournament. However, Rohit went on to play a match-winning knock of 76 in the final to help India lift the trophy and later told the media that he was not going anywhere.

The second instance came after he returned in the blue jersey for the first time after losing the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill in the ODI series in Australia, where many claimed that it would be Rohit's final series. But once again, he went on to score 73 in the second ODI and an unbeaten 121 in the third ODI to prove that he was still far from done.

Can a big innings at Lord's help his case?

While Rohit has been able to score big scores at regular intervals, he has been unable to maintain the consistency many would have hoped for from him. In the last 10 ODIs, Rohit has scored just 330 runs at an average of 33, with two half-centuries.

If the media reports are correct, the decision regarding India's ODI reshuffle is not Rohit's but has come as a directive from the BCCI selection committee. If Rohit manages to play a big innings and help India win the series, it is highly likely that the batter will keep himself in India's ODI set-up, at least for the time being.

However, another poor outing at Lord's could complicate his case as, with the ODI World Cup still almost 15 months away, the factors of age and consistency could possibly close the door on Rohit's participation in the marquee event.