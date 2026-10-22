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NZ vs IND 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I begins at 12:30 pm IST on Thursday, with the toss at 12 pm IST. Fans in India can stream the match on the SonyLIV app and website

India vs New Zealand India 1st T20I live streaming details

India vs New Zealand India 1st T20I live streaming details

Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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India will look to make a winning start to their five-match T20I series against New Zealand as the two teams meet in the opening match today at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the visitors will rely on their formidable batting line-up to overcome New Zealand’s pace attack in conditions that could test their adaptability.
 
India, who won their previous T20I series in New Zealand in 2022, will be without injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The absence of the two key players puts additional responsibility on the remaining squad members, particularly the bowling unit, which Iyer has identified as an area requiring improvement.
 
 
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma will be central to India's batting plans, while the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakravarthy could strengthen the bowling attack.
 
New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will hope their seamers exploit the conditions and their power-hitters, including Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen, challenge India’s bowling. Despite limited preparation time for the visitors, India will start as favourites in the series opener. Check all the live updates of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match from Christchurch here
 
Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.

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New Zealand vs India 1st T20I broadcasting details
Country/regionLive telecast (TV)Live streaming platform
IndiaSony Sports NetworkSonyLIV
New ZealandSky SportSky Sport NOW
United KingdomTNT Sports 1TNT Sports streaming service
AustraliaFox SportsKayo Sports
United StatesWillow TVWillow TV
CanadaWillow TVWillow TV

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match take place?
 
The first T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Thursday, October 22.
 
What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match on Thursday?
 
Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the first T20I match between New Zealand and India.
 
What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match take place?
 
The toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will take place at 12 pm IST.
 
What time will the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match begin?
 
The New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match in India?
 
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match in India?
 
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the first T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.

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Topics : India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India vs New Zealand Cricket News

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 11:40 AM IST