NZ vs IND 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. The match has been reduced to 47 overs a side following an inspection, with play scheduled to begin at 8:30 am IST. Both teams have retained their playing 11s, with Gill pointing to the overcast conditions and a pitch that had been under covers. “We will bowl first. No surprises, the conditions are overcast and the wicket was under covers. Yesterday's practice was called off because of rain, but we have prepared well and are in good spirits. Same team for us,” Gill said. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said his batters would need to negotiate the early assistance for the bowlers. “Looks like a lovely day to bowl first, but we'll see how the wicket plays and put up a score. Rain around, it's been under covers, will do a bit. Need to get over the tricky period. We're excited, some weather around and we have had a nice rest. They're a great side, winning the toss does help, but they've played well. Same team for us,” Santner said. What is New Zealand's playing 11 for the second ODI against India?

Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

What is India's playing 11 for the second ODI against New Zealand?

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

India will look to extend their lead in the three-match ODI series, with their inexperienced pace attack aiming to build on an impressive outing in the opener.

Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh were among the standout performers as India's fast bowlers exposed New Zealand's struggles against extra bounce. Kamboj, in particular, impressed with 46 dot balls, while Arshdeep led the wicket-taking charts.

Hnry Stadium's dimensions and expected carry and bounce should once again bring the pacers into the contest, although India's bowlers will need to adjust their lengths to the shorter square boundaries.

With the bat, Rohit Sharma will be keen to make amends after his early dismissal, while Virat Kohli will look to continue his impressive form. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, meanwhile, will need to find answers to New Zealand's short-ball tactics.

The hosts have suffered another setback, with Devon Conway ruled out due to concussion, although Matt Henry has recovered and is available. Mitchell Santner's side will need a stronger batting effort to prevent India from taking a commanding series lead.

Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI broadcasting details Country/region Live telecast (TV) Live streaming platform India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Sport NOW United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports streaming service Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match take place?

The second ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday, November 7.

What is the venue for the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?

Hnry Stadium in Wellington is hosting the second ODI match between New Zealand and India.

Who won the toss in the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am IST.

How many overs will be played in the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?

The match has been reduced to 47 overs a side following an inspection.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the second ODI match between New Zealand and India in India.