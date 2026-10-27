NZ vs IND 3rd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The third T20I match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand is underway at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. New Zealand are batting first after India won the toss and elected to field. The hosts make a cautious start, managing four runs in the opening over against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who troubles both openers with movement off the pitch. Arshdeep Singh then provides India with an early breakthrough, dismissing Tim Seifert (2 runs off 6 balls) in the second over. Seifert attempts a big shot against a delivery moving away from him but gets a top edge, which Axar Patel safely catches at point. Daryl Mitchell joins Finn Allen at the crease, and the pair help New Zealand recover in the third over, scoring 16 runs off Bhuvneshwar's second over. Allen strikes two sixes, including the first maximum of the match, while Mitchell contributes with a couple and a single. Allen also survives a close call when a delivery from Bhuvneshwar cuts back sharply and narrowly misses the stumps. At the end of three overs, New Zealand reach 22/1, with Finn Allen (14 not out off 9 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (4 not out off 3 balls) at the crease.

Captain's take after toss: Shreyas Iyer (IND): We are going to bowl. Certain aspects we definitely need to keep improving. The dimensions and conditions are different, so the quicker we adapt the better for us. Lot of players are pretty mature to understand when they are not starting. Same team for us. Mitchell Santner (NZ): Santner: Looks like another good wicket, some pace and bounce. There is no wind which is nice. The dimensions are slightly different to where we have come from. We know India are a great side, you can't let your foot off the gas. Three changes. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Nathan Smith are out. Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are in. New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I playing 11 New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match on Tuesday?

Hnry Stadium in Wellington will host the third T20I match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the third T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.