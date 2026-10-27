NZ vs IND 3rd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for India in the 3rd T20I and invited Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand to bat first. Fans in India can stream the match on the SonyLIV app and website
Our Bureau New Delhi
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The third T20I match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand is underway at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. New Zealand are batting first after India won the toss and elected to field. The hosts make a cautious start, managing four runs in the opening over against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who troubles both openers with movement off the pitch. Arshdeep Singh then provides India with an early breakthrough, dismissing Tim Seifert (2 runs off 6 balls) in the second over. Seifert attempts a big shot against a delivery moving away from him but gets a top edge, which Axar Patel safely catches at point. Daryl Mitchell joins Finn Allen at the crease, and the pair help New Zealand recover in the third over, scoring 16 runs off Bhuvneshwar's second over. Allen strikes two sixes, including the first maximum of the match, while Mitchell contributes with a couple and a single. Allen also survives a close call when a delivery from Bhuvneshwar cuts back sharply and narrowly misses the stumps. At the end of three overs, New Zealand reach 22/1, with Finn Allen (14 not out off 9 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (4 not out off 3 balls) at the crease.
Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.
|New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I broadcasting details
|Country/region
|Live telecast (TV)
|Live streaming platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Sky Sport NOW
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports streaming service
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details
When will the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match take place?
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The third T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Tuesday, October 27.
What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match on Tuesday?
Hnry Stadium in Wellington will host the third T20I match between New Zealand and India.
What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match take place?
The toss for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.
What time will the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match begin?
The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match in India?
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the third T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 11:28 AM IST