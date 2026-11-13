NZ vs IND 4th ODI: India suffer their 2nd biggest defeat in ODI history

The Indian cricket team’s winning streak in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand came to an end on Friday, November 13, as after winning the first two ODIs, followed by a washed-out third game, the Men in Blue suffered a record defeat by 244 runs against the Kiwis at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The 244-run loss against New Zealand is now India’s second-biggest defeat by runs in their ODI history, just behind their 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in 2000 in Sharjah. This is also New Zealand’s second-biggest margin of victory by runs, behind their 290-run win against Ireland in 2008.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand batted first and posted 333 runs on the board due to a brilliant ton from Will Young (125 runs off 108 balls). In reply, India were bundled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs. Matt Henry, with his brilliant spell of 6 for 27, was the most successful bowler for the hosts.

Ishan Kishan (27 runs off 53 balls) was India’s top scorer, followed by 21-run innings each from Axar Patel and Naman Dhir.

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Biggest margin of loss for India in ODIs (by runs)

Winner Margin (runs) Target Overs faced by India Opposition Ground Match date Sri Lanka 245 300 26.3 India Sharjah 29 Oct 2000 New Zealand 244 334 26.4 India Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 13 Nov 2026 South Africa 214 439 36.0 India Wankhede 25 Oct 2015 Australia 208 360 33.2 India Sydney 8 Feb 2004 England 202 335 60.0 India Lord's 7 Jun 1975 New Zealand 200 289 29.3 India Dambulla 10 Aug 2010 Pakistan 180 339 30.3 India The Oval 18 Jun 2017 Australia 162 321 37.5 India Nottingham 13 Jun 1983 Sri Lanka 161 349 44.5 India Kingston 2 Jul 2013 Pakistan 159 304 37.0 India Delhi 17 Apr 2005 South Africa 157 249 29.1 India Durban 22 Nov 2006 Australia 152 330 46.5 India Adelaide 26 Jan 2000 Pakistan 143 279 36.1 India Jaipur 24 Mar 1999

Biggest margin of win for New Zealand in ODIs (by runs)

Margin Target Overs Opposition Ground Match date 290 runs 403 28.4 Ireland Aberdeen 1 Jul 2008 244 runs 334 26.4 India Mount Maunganui 13 Nov 2026 210 runs 348 42.4 U.S.A. The Oval 10 Sep 2004 206 runs 277 26.3 Australia Adelaide 27 Jan 1986 204 runs 326 28.0 West Indies Christchurch 23 Dec 2017 202 runs 374 44.0 Zimbabwe Napier 9 Feb 2012 200 runs 289 29.3 India Dambulla 10 Aug 2010 198 runs 275 19.5 Sri Lanka Auckland 25 Mar 2023 192 runs 398 43.0 Zimbabwe Bulawayo 24 Aug 2005 190 runs 345 39.3 Ireland Dublin (Malahide) 21 May 2017

Sixth-lowest total for India

India’s 89 all-out against New Zealand at Bay Oval is also their sixth-lowest total in ODI history. This is also only the eighth time the Indian team has been bundled out for less than 100 in ODI history.

Their lowest ODI total is 54, which came against Sri Lanka in 2000, in the same game in which they registered their biggest defeat by margin of runs.

Lowest ODI totals by India

Score Overs Run rate Innings Opposition Ground Result Match date 54 26.3 2.03 2 Sri Lanka Sharjah Lost 29 Oct 2000 63 25.5 2.43 1 Australia Sydney Lost 8 Jan 1981 78 24.1 3.22 2 Sri Lanka Kanpur Lost 24 Dec 1986 79 34.2 2.3 1 Pakistan Sialkot Lost 13 Oct 1978 88 29.3 2.98 2 New Zealand Dambulla Lost 10 Aug 2010 89 26.4 3.33 2 New Zealand Mount Maunganui Lost 13 Nov 2026 91 29.1 3.12 2 South Africa Durban Lost 22 Nov 2006 92 30.5 2.98 1 New Zealand Hamilton Lost 31 Jan 2019 100 36.3 2.73 1 Australia Sydney Lost 14 Jan 2000 100 28.3 3.5 2 West Indies Ahmedabad Lost 16 Nov 1993 103 33.4 3.05 1 Sri Lanka Dambulla Lost 22 Aug 2010 103 26.3 3.88 2 Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) Lost 29 Aug 2008 105 25.3 4.11 1 Bangladesh Mirpur Won 17 Jun 2014 108 41.1 2.62 1 New Zealand Christchurch Lost 1 Jan 2003 108 32.5 3.28 1 New Zealand Auckland Lost 26 Dec 2002 112 38.2 2.92 1 Sri Lanka Dharamsala Lost 10 Dec 2017 Henry-Young power NZ to a big win New Zealand produced a near-perfect performance at Bay Oval, riding on Will Young’s 125 and Matt Henry’s six-wicket haul to beat India by 244 runs in the fourth ODI.

Batting first, New Zealand were given a strong start by Young and Tim Seifert, who added 85 runs for the opening wicket in 12 overs. Seifert struck 58 off 48 balls, while Young overcame two early reprieves to build a commanding innings. He reached his fifty in 49 balls before accelerating to complete his hundred, using his feet particularly well against India’s spinners. New Zealand eventually posted 333, despite India conceding only 68 runs in the final 10 overs.

India’s chase unravelled almost immediately. Henry removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer in the opening over to leave India at 0 for three. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dismissal to Kyle Jamieson soon made it 9 for four.

Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel briefly steadied the innings with a 44-run stand, but Matthew Fisher dismissed Axar before Henry returned to bowl Kishan. India eventually folded for 89 in 26.4 overs, with Henry finishing with figures of 6 for 27.