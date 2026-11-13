NZ vs IND 4th ODI: India suffer their 2nd biggest defeat in ODI history
India's 89 all-out against New Zealand at Bay Oval is also their sixth-lowest total in ODI history
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Indian cricket team’s winning streak in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand came to an end on Friday, November 13, as after winning the first two ODIs, followed by a washed-out third game, the Men in Blue suffered a record defeat by 244 runs against the Kiwis at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
The 244-run loss against New Zealand is now India’s second-biggest defeat by runs in their ODI history, just behind their 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in 2000 in Sharjah. This is also New Zealand’s second-biggest margin of victory by runs, behind their 290-run win against Ireland in 2008.
Earlier in the match, New Zealand batted first and posted 333 runs on the board due to a brilliant ton from Will Young (125 runs off 108 balls). In reply, India were bundled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs. Matt Henry, with his brilliant spell of 6 for 27, was the most successful bowler for the hosts.
Ishan Kishan (27 runs off 53 balls) was India’s top scorer, followed by 21-run innings each from Axar Patel and Naman Dhir.
India still lead 2-1 in the series and will hope to win the series by securing a victory in the final ODI at the same venue on November 15.
Also Read
Biggest margin of loss for India in ODIs (by runs)
|Winner
|Margin (runs)
|Target
|Overs faced by India
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match date
|Sri Lanka
|245
|300
|26.3
|India
|Sharjah
|29 Oct 2000
|New Zealand
|244
|334
|26.4
|India
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|13 Nov 2026
|South Africa
|214
|439
|36.0
|India
|Wankhede
|25 Oct 2015
|Australia
|208
|360
|33.2
|India
|Sydney
|8 Feb 2004
|England
|202
|335
|60.0
|India
|Lord's
|7 Jun 1975
|New Zealand
|200
|289
|29.3
|India
|Dambulla
|10 Aug 2010
|Pakistan
|180
|339
|30.3
|India
|The Oval
|18 Jun 2017
|Australia
|162
|321
|37.5
|India
|Nottingham
|13 Jun 1983
|Sri Lanka
|161
|349
|44.5
|India
|Kingston
|2 Jul 2013
|Pakistan
|159
|304
|37.0
|India
|Delhi
|17 Apr 2005
|South Africa
|157
|249
|29.1
|India
|Durban
|22 Nov 2006
|Australia
|152
|330
|46.5
|India
|Adelaide
|26 Jan 2000
|Pakistan
|143
|279
|36.1
|India
|Jaipur
|24 Mar 1999
Biggest margin of win for New Zealand in ODIs (by runs)
|Margin
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match date
|290 runs
|403
|28.4
|Ireland
|Aberdeen
|1 Jul 2008
|244 runs
|334
|26.4
|India
|Mount Maunganui
|13 Nov 2026
|210 runs
|348
|42.4
|U.S.A.
|The Oval
|10 Sep 2004
|206 runs
|277
|26.3
|Australia
|Adelaide
|27 Jan 1986
|204 runs
|326
|28.0
|West Indies
|Christchurch
|23 Dec 2017
|202 runs
|374
|44.0
|Zimbabwe
|Napier
|9 Feb 2012
|200 runs
|289
|29.3
|India
|Dambulla
|10 Aug 2010
|198 runs
|275
|19.5
|Sri Lanka
|Auckland
|25 Mar 2023
|192 runs
|398
|43.0
|Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|24 Aug 2005
|190 runs
|345
|39.3
|Ireland
|Dublin (Malahide)
|21 May 2017
Sixth-lowest total for India
India’s 89 all-out against New Zealand at Bay Oval is also their sixth-lowest total in ODI history. This is also only the eighth time the Indian team has been bundled out for less than 100 in ODI history.
Their lowest ODI total is 54, which came against Sri Lanka in 2000, in the same game in which they registered their biggest defeat by margin of runs.
Lowest ODI totals by India
|Score
|Overs
|Run rate
|Innings
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match date
|54
|26.3
|2.03
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|Lost
|29 Oct 2000
|63
|25.5
|2.43
|1
|Australia
|Sydney
|Lost
|8 Jan 1981
|78
|24.1
|3.22
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Kanpur
|Lost
|24 Dec 1986
|79
|34.2
|2.3
|1
|Pakistan
|Sialkot
|Lost
|13 Oct 1978
|88
|29.3
|2.98
|2
|New Zealand
|Dambulla
|Lost
|10 Aug 2010
|89
|26.4
|3.33
|2
|New Zealand
|Mount Maunganui
|Lost
|13 Nov 2026
|91
|29.1
|3.12
|2
|South Africa
|Durban
|Lost
|22 Nov 2006
|92
|30.5
|2.98
|1
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|Lost
|31 Jan 2019
|100
|36.3
|2.73
|1
|Australia
|Sydney
|Lost
|14 Jan 2000
|100
|28.3
|3.5
|2
|West Indies
|Ahmedabad
|Lost
|16 Nov 1993
|103
|33.4
|3.05
|1
|Sri Lanka
|Dambulla
|Lost
|22 Aug 2010
|103
|26.3
|3.88
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|Lost
|29 Aug 2008
|105
|25.3
|4.11
|1
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|Won
|17 Jun 2014
|108
|41.1
|2.62
|1
|New Zealand
|Christchurch
|Lost
|1 Jan 2003
|108
|32.5
|3.28
|1
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|Lost
|26 Dec 2002
|112
|38.2
|2.92
|1
|Sri Lanka
|Dharamsala
|Lost
|10 Dec 2017
Henry-Young power NZ to a big win
New Zealand produced a near-perfect performance at Bay Oval, riding on Will Young’s 125 and Matt Henry’s six-wicket haul to beat India by 244 runs in the fourth ODI.
Batting first, New Zealand were given a strong start by Young and Tim Seifert, who added 85 runs for the opening wicket in 12 overs. Seifert struck 58 off 48 balls, while Young overcame two early reprieves to build a commanding innings. He reached his fifty in 49 balls before accelerating to complete his hundred, using his feet particularly well against India’s spinners. New Zealand eventually posted 333, despite India conceding only 68 runs in the final 10 overs.
India’s chase unravelled almost immediately. Henry removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer in the opening over to leave India at 0 for three. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dismissal to Kyle Jamieson soon made it 9 for four.
Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel briefly steadied the innings with a 44-run stand, but Matthew Fisher dismissed Axar before Henry returned to bowl Kishan. India eventually folded for 89 in 26.4 overs, with Henry finishing with figures of 6 for 27.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST