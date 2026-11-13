NZ vs IND 4th ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will look to seal the five-match ODI series when they take on Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the fourth match today at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two rain-affected ODIs by five wickets and four runs, respectively, while the third match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The visitors will now aim to extend their dominance under Iyer, who takes over the captaincy after Shubman Gill joined India's Test squad alongside KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be central to India's batting plans, with Rohit looking to overcome his struggles in the opening matches. Ishan Kishan is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties, while Tilak Varma could strengthen the middle order.

New Zealand, meanwhile, face a depleted squad following the departure of several senior players for Test preparations. Finn Allen and Matt Henry have joined the squad, while Mitchell Santner will hope his remaining players deliver a stronger performance. With sunny conditions forecast at Bay Oval, both teams will be hoping for an uninterrupted contest.

Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.

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New Zealand vs India 4th ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match take place?

The fourth ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played on Friday, November 13.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match on Friday?

Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the fourth ODI match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match will take place at 7 am IST.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the fourth ODI match between New Zealand and India in India.