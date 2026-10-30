NZ vs IND 4th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The fourth T20I between New Zealand and India is underway at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand are batting first after India won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts reach 113/4 after 11 overs, with Glenn Phillips (43 not out off 28 balls) and Michael Bracewell (1 not out off 1 ball) at the crease. Mayank Yadav claims his third wicket of the innings, dismissing Bevon Jacobs (7 runs off 7 balls) in a disciplined four-run over. Mayank returns to the attack and immediately puts Phillips under pressure with his pace, beating the batter outside off in the opening delivery. Phillips then moves across to attempt a leg-side shot but is struck on the thigh, allowing the batters to steal a leg-bye. Jacobs briefly counterattacks, slicing a length delivery over extra cover for two runs, but Mayank responds with a short ball that produces a top edge. Arshdeep Singh takes a comfortable catch at mid-wicket to end Jacobs' innings.

Jacobs' dismissal is another setback for New Zealand, who had looked to rebuild around Phillips after losing three early wickets. Mayank now has three wickets in the innings, while the hosts have managed only four runs in the over and are struggling to accelerate.

Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.

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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?

The fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Friday, October 30.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match on Friday?

Eden Park in Auckland will host the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.