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NZ vs IND 4th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first. Fans in India can stream the match on the SonyLIV app and website

New Zealand vs India 4th T20I live streaming details

New Zealand vs India 4th T20I live streaming details

Our Bureau New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

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The fourth T20I between New Zealand and India is underway at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand are batting first after India won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts reach 113/4 after 11 overs, with Glenn Phillips (43 not out off 28 balls) and Michael Bracewell (1 not out off 1 ball) at the crease. Mayank Yadav claims his third wicket of the innings, dismissing Bevon Jacobs (7 runs off 7 balls) in a disciplined four-run over.
 
Mayank returns to the attack and immediately puts Phillips under pressure with his pace, beating the batter outside off in the opening delivery. Phillips then moves across to attempt a leg-side shot but is struck on the thigh, allowing the batters to steal a leg-bye. Jacobs briefly counterattacks, slicing a length delivery over extra cover for two runs, but Mayank responds with a short ball that produces a top edge. Arshdeep Singh takes a comfortable catch at mid-wicket to end Jacobs' innings.
 
 
Jacobs' dismissal is another setback for New Zealand, who had looked to rebuild around Phillips after losing three early wickets. Mayank now has three wickets in the innings, while the hosts have managed only four runs in the over and are struggling to accelerate.

Captain's take after toss: Shreyas Iyer (IND): We're going to bowl. Just following the same pattern. The intent, the positivity was there from ball one. The execution was phenomenal. The wind is following us everywhere, it's getting chillier. It's important to be ruthless. The boys have been given the same message. Everyone is in high spirits. Expecting bounce and seam movement. Mitchell Santner (NZ):Another fresh start today. It does bounce a bit more here. Looks like another good pitch. If you get a start, you can cash in. We've talked about plans. Batting group, we've done well. Today's going to be tough to catch with the wind. They come really hard at us in the powerplay. New Zealand vs India 4th T20I playing 11 New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

  

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Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.
 
New Zealand vs India 4th T20I broadcasting details
Country/regionLive telecast (TV)Live streaming platform
IndiaSony Sports NetworkSonyLIV
New ZealandSky SportSky Sport NOW
United KingdomTNT Sports 1TNT Sports streaming service
AustraliaFox SportsKayo Sports
United StatesWillow TVWillow TV
CanadaWillow TVWillow TV
 

New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?
 
The fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Friday, October 30.
 
What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match on Friday?
 
Eden Park in Auckland will host the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India.
 
What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?
 
The toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.
 
What time will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match begin?
 
The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?
 
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?
 
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.
 

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Topics : India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India vs New Zealand Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 11:36 AM IST