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October 2027 is far away, says Rohit Sharma on playing in ODI World Cup

The one-line response came on the sidelines of an event here, a rare comment from the former captain amid swirling speculation around his participation in the mega-event

Rohit Sharma

India's Rohit Sharma walks after catching out England's Jacob Bethell during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. Photo: AP | PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

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October 2027 is still far away, said star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Thursday as he responded to a query on whether he would play the ODI World Cup at that time.

The one-line response came on the sidelines of an event here, a rare comment from the former captain amid swirling speculation around his participation in the mega-event and the course his career will take given he longer plays the T20I and Test formats.

"October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then," said Rohit when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience here.

 

The 2027 ODI World Cup is to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

He was also asked whether, in case of an Indian title win, there would be an open bus parade to celebrate with fans much like 2024 when the team led by Rohit carried out a victory parade in Mumbai after its T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies.

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"....I do not think a bus parade would be possible now," Rohit replied.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has made it clear that there is no room for speculation around the batting great as he batting well. Rohit had scored a century in his last outing for India in ODIs.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told reporters after the BCCI's review meeting here at its headquarters some days ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 3:22 PM IST