Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Pacer Auqib Nabi banks on domestic experience to succeed in New Zealand

Pacer Auqib Nabi banks on domestic experience to succeed in New Zealand

Nabi, who has played three ODIs after making a forgettable debut against the West Indies at home, relies on movement in the air and off the pitch to fox the batters

Auqib Nabi

Auqib Nabi

Press Trust of India Mount Maunganui
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Extra pace has its benefits but Indian pacer Auqib Nabi says he is relying more on seam movement and skills acquired over the years in the domestic circuit to make a mark in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.

Nabi, who has played three ODIs after making a forgettable debut against the West Indies at home, relies on movement in the air and off the pitch to fox the batters. He bowls in the 130kmph range.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fourth ODI against the Black Caps here, Nabi was asked if he plans to increase his pace. India lead 2-0 in the series after the third match was washed out.

 

"Obviously, if you have the pace, it's very good. But my skill, I back that. I have done well in domestic cricket. Here, I have come on skill. if there is pace, it is a plus factor. But I back my skill. What I did well in domestic will be useful here as well," said Nabi.

Nabi has got the opportunity to bowl in the nets to the trio of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the tour of New Zealand. He bowled to them extensively on Thursday.

Also Read

Hardik Pandya (right) with PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer (left) during IPL 2026

IPL 2027: Player consent, fitness tests and fee rules in trades explained

New Zealand vs India 4th ODI playing 11

New Zealand vs India 4th ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

Usman Khawaja Australia

Khawaja halts book interviews amid Sandpapergate row, ACA calls for calm

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya (L-R)

IPL 2027: Hardik moves to PBKS, Arshdeep joins MI in blockbuster swap

IPL 2027

IPL set to expand to 12 teams with two new franchises in 2028: Reports

"Actually, this is my first time putting a ball in New Zealand. So, it is a little different here. Here, you have to depend more on the seam movement. Because the top level batsmen play swing. So, that was their feedback (the trio).

"Here, if you do scramble seam or hit the deck, there is a chance to get more wickets here. That is what they told me," added Nabi on his conversations with the high-profile top-order batters.

He will be staying back to help the team's preparations ahead of the two-Test series beginning November 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India's Ajinkya Rahane in action during Day three of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, at The Oval in London on Friday.

ICC board meetings begin in Indonesia with WTC, global events on agenda

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2027: Akash Ambani hails Hardik's contribution after PBKS switch

Rishabh Pant, Rishabh

Rahmat Shah enters Test top 10 as Gill, Pant lose ground in ICC rankings

Still of Seddon Park during NZ vs IND 3rd ODI

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI abandoned due to rain, India retains 2-0 series lead

Ravindra Jadeja

India A-NZ A series ends in draws as Bumrah, Jadeja miss match practice

Topics : India vs New Zealand Cricket News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStock to Buy TodayNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:02 AM IST