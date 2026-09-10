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Pakistan cricket's problems too deep for me to fix alone, says Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram blames Pakistan's struggles on batting, bowling and fielding flaws, domestic instability and inconsistent cricket board decisions.

Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram. Photo: Flickr/Arijit Basak (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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Pakistan's fast bowling great and former captain, Wasim Akram believes that the problems in the Pakistan Cricket eco system are so deep rooted that it is not possible even for him to resolve them single handedly.

Wasim was Pakistan was struggling at the international level because of shortcomings across batting, bowling and fielding, as well as instability in the first-class domestic structure.

He also blamed inconsistency in the cricket board's decision-making as a major reason for the current state of affairs.

"I knew before the Test series started in England we would lose three nil because of the glaring problems in our batting and bowling," he told a sports website.

 

He added that responsibility for Pakistan's struggles lies with multiple stakeholders rather than any one individual or group.

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"I get asked all the time, 'Can you do something to help Pakistan cricket?' But the issues are a lot deeper. These are the top players, there's nothing else there. The systems aren't there below that." He said there was no consistency or patience in the domestic structure and this has led to multiple problems, including failure to produce quality players from domestic tournaments.

The former fast bowler was equally critical of Pakistan's performances, particularly their lack of balance across the three departments.

"Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average, and our fielding is worse. It's not rocket science," he said.

Beyond the ongoing series, Akram specifically criticised lack of consistency and patience within the first-class structure in recent years, arguing that instability at domestic level has had a direct impact on the quality of players emerging into the national team.

According to Akram, the consequences are now visible across Pakistan's batting, bowling and fielding, while the problems extend beyond the players and coaching staff.

He stated that the problems in Pakistan cricket don't just remain confined to selections or dressing room decisions but across the entire cricket ecosystem.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 1:20 PM IST