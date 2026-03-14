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PCB rejects claims of fines for players after T20 World Cup elimination

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday denied the imposition of fines on members of its T20 World Cup squad for not reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Pakistan cricket team need to win in both their games in order assure semis spot

Pakistan cricket team need to win in both their games in order assure semis spot

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday denied the imposition of fines on members of its T20 World Cup squad for not reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Amir Mir, the PCB spokesperson, refuted the reports to that effect that appeared in a section of the media.

"No player has been fined but yes the board is thinking about working out a formula for players because they get lot of incentives when they perform well," Mir told reporters here.

Mir noted that each player now earns close to PKR 6-7 crores so the board is contemplating making them responsible for their performances. 

 

"But nothing is final and no player has been fined," he added.

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It has been reported that each Pakistan player were fined PKR five million after the team's exit from the ICC showpiece without reaching the last four stage.

Pakistan cricketers are given central contracts with monthly retainers besides the usual match and tour fees and bonuses for winning matches in different categories.

The players also get a share of the logo sponsorship deal signed by the board.

Last year. it was also agreed that the players would get a 3 percent share of the annual revenues that the PCB gets from the International Cricket Council, which amounts close to USD 34 million a year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan cricket team PCB ICC T20 World Cup

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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