PM Modi inaugurates 6 new ICC indoor cricket academies in North-East India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated six modern indoor cricket academies across North-East India, marking a major step in the expansion of cricket infrastructure under the BCCI’s development programme.

The newly launched high-performance centres are situated in Rangpo (Sikkim), Doimukh (Arunachal Pradesh), Imphal (Manipur), Madankurklang (Meghalaya), Aizawl (Mizoram), and Dimapur (Nagaland). The inauguration took place during a state event in Gangtok, Sikkim.

BCCI’s Vision for Regional Development

According to the BCCI, ICC chairman Jay Shah, along with all board office bearers, attended the ceremony, while representatives from the remaining North-Eastern states joined virtually. The board highlighted that the project was initiated during Shah’s tenure as BCCI Secretary, with the aim of strengthening cricket at the grassroots level in emerging regions.

World-Class Training Facilities

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates BCCI Indoor Cricket Academies across the North-East. pic.twitter.com/sug5ic1Zov — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2026 These facilities are designed to support year-round training, especially in a region affected by long monsoon seasons, while also reducing the need for players to travel elsewhere for professional coaching. Each academy has been developed as a modern performance centre featuring indoor practice pitches, advanced gymnasiums, temperature-controlled swimming pools, and dedicated administrative and training infrastructure.These facilities are designed to support year-round training, especially in a region affected by long monsoon seasons, while also reducing the need for players to travel elsewhere for professional coaching.

Leadership Views on the Initiative

BCCI president Mithun Manhas described the initiative as a major effort to decentralise cricket infrastructure and ensure equal opportunities for aspiring players across India. He emphasised that it strengthens the foundation of the sport by bringing top-quality facilities to every region.

Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed confidence that the academies would help talented cricketers from the North-East progress to higher levels of the game. Meanwhile, vice-president Rajeev Shukla stressed the importance of creating competitive opportunities and clear pathways so that local talent can excel on bigger platforms.