Pragyan Ojha succeeds Agarkar as new chief selector; Powar joins committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as the chairman of its men’s senior selection committee, while former off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been named a new member of the panel. The appointments were confirmed through a media advisory issued by the board on Monday.

Ojha, who had been serving as an interim selector, takes over the leadership role following the departure of Ajit Agarkar. His appointment as chairperson is based on seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, conducted the selection process and unanimously recommended Powar for a place on the panel. The five-member committee will be responsible for selecting India’s men’s cricket teams across formats.

Ramesh Powar joins India's senior selection panel

Powar, 48, brings experience from both international cricket and coaching to his new assignment. During his playing career, the former spinner represented India in two Test matches and 31 One-Day Internationals between 2004 and 2007.

The Mumbai-based coach was selected after competing with former India and West Zone cricketers Wasim Jaffer, Salil Ankola, Jacob Martin and Connor Williams for the position. The CAC interviewed applicants at the BCCI headquarters before arriving at its unanimous recommendation.

Powar has held several coaching positions since retiring from international cricket. His experience includes two spells as head coach of the India women’s team, during which the side won an Asia Cup title and secured a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

ALSO READ: When will IPL 2027 players' auction take place? Here's the latest update He subsequently moved to the National Cricket Academy, now known as the BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, where he worked as a spin-bowling coach.

Powar brings domestic coaching experience to new role

Powar has also worked extensively in domestic cricket, having coached Mumbai to a Vijay Hazare Trophy title. More recently, he served as Gujarat’s senior men’s head coach for two seasons before stepping down from the position.

His coaching assignments have also extended beyond Indian domestic cricket. Powar worked as a consultant coach for Australia’s Under-19 team during its recent ODI series against India.

His appointment adds a member with experience in player development, domestic team management and international coaching to the selection committee. The panel will now combine that background with the experience of its existing members as it undertakes the responsibility of selecting India’s men’s squads.

BCCI acknowledges Ajit Agarkar’s contribution

The appointments follow Agarkar’s exit from the chief selector’s position. The BCCI acknowledged his contribution to Indian cricket during his tenure, which began in July 2023.

In its statement, the board credited Agarkar’s committee with overseeing a successful period for the national teams, during which India won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and gold medals in consecutive Asian Games editions.

The BCCI expressed appreciation for Agarkar’s commitment and the role he played in the selection process during his time as chairman.

Who are the members of India’s men’s selection committee?

The reconstituted selection panel comprises five members, with Ojha serving as chairperson under the seniority rule specified by the BCCI.

The committee consists of Pragyan Ojha (chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.

The panel will oversee player selection for India’s men’s national team, with its decisions shaping squad composition and team combinations for upcoming international assignments.