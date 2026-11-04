Prasidh Krishna declared fit for India's Test series against New Zealand

India pacer Prasidh Krishna was on Tuesday declared fit for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting on November 19.

The first Test of the series will be played in Wellington from November 19 to 23 while the second match will be from November 27 to December 1 in Christchurch.

Krishna was sidelined by a left hamstring injury and was subsequently ruled out of the five-match ODI series starting in Auckland on Wednesday.

"Prasidh Krishna has been declared fit and is set to be available for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand," a BCCI source told PTI.

The right-arm pacer is also expected to play the third unofficial four-day Test between India A and New Zealand A from November 7 to 10 at Lincoln.