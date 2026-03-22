PSL 2026 to be played without crowds due to West Asia conflict; here's why

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, which is set to commence from Thursday, March 26, has dealt a huge blow due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that the tournament will now be played behind closed doors at a limited number of venues.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the latest development and said that the decision was taken due to an oil shortage in the country. He said that open gates would mean more fan movement, which would further deepen the crisis.

Naqvi also mentioned that the opening ceremony of the tournament has been cancelled.

Why PSL 2026 will be played behind closed doors?

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the decision was taken after consultations with security agencies and in light of the broader situation in the country. The conflict has triggered a fuel crisis in Pakistan due to disruptions in oil supply routes, prompting the government to urge citizens to limit travel.

ALSO READ: Narine to Jadeja: IPL legends who have not won the Purple Cap so far With restrictions in place, allowing large gatherings at stadiums was deemed impractical. “We cannot ask people to restrict movement and then have thousands attending matches daily,” Naqvi said, confirming that all games will be held without spectators.

Number of venues reduced

PSL 2026, which was originally planned across six venues, with all six teams playing home and away games against each other. However, the tournament will now be held only in Lahore and Karachi. The opening ceremony, scheduled in Lahore, has also been cancelled as part of cost-cutting and logistical adjustments.

The PCB has assured that more venues will be considered again in future editions once the situation stabilises.

PCB assures compensation for fans and franchises Naqvi, during the announcement, also confirmed that franchises will be compensated for revenue losses caused by empty stadiums, while fans who had already purchased tickets will receive full refunds.

The PCB chief acknowledged the impact on stakeholders but maintained that public safety and national priorities had to come first.